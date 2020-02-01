Alcott is promoted to the sixth Australian Open title

So the final of the Australian Open Men’s Quad Wheelchair on Saturday, in which Alcott Lapthorne turned the tables and won his sixth main title on his home pitch, was about redemption and a reward for the realignment.

Dylan Alcott celebrates the Quad Wheelchair single after winning the final. Credit: Eddie Jim

“It was the best thing I played. The first set, the best tennis I’ve ever played. Big game on TV, big audience. I was very happy with my game,” said Alcott after speaking to the British Had defeated the opening set with a 6-0 triumph. 0, 6-4 in one hour and 15 minutes.

Not winning last year’s US Open wasn’t just about toppling New York for the third time. It also meant that he had missed the calendar’s Grand Slam.

After aligning the planets in 2020, however, Alcott cheekily focuses on one of tennis’s unique goals: the Golden Grand Slam. This bait was not there when it won single and double gold at the 2016 Rio Paralympics. There was a conflict with the US Open four years ago, but not this year.

“This is the first time that anyone has really gotten the Golden Slam, everyone in all divisions – men’s and women’s squads. Good for us. The dates are the same,” said Alcott.

“I had tears in my eyes when I put on the All-Whites at Wimbledon (last year) because it was a dream. When all the slams come on board, you should do wheelchair tennis, thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

Alcott is congratulated by Novak Djokovic, who hopes to mimic his success on Sunday evening. Credit: Eddie Jim

Keeping an eye on Tokyo in August meant that Alcott unusually restricted his Saturday celebrations.

“I’m training very hard right now. I can’t believe I say that, but I don’t go out tonight and drink a hundred beers as I normally do when I win … that’s because it’s one. ” Paralympic year. I’ve changed, can you believe it? “he said with a smile.

“It means so much to me to be able to do this. It will be such an exciting year, especially for athletes in Australia, since Japan, Tokyo are the same time zone.

“We will have a great audience, things like that. So it will be great.”

Scott Spits is a sports reporter for The Age

