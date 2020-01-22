Alcohol, unsafe ice is a major hazard for snowmobiles, police said in a weekly safety report

Stay safe while snowmobiling

John Lappa / Postmedia

Alcohol was involved in about 45 percent of the 175 snowmobile deaths in Ontario between 2009 and 2019, said Ontario provincial police on Tuesday.

In combination with the snowmobile safety week, which ends on January 26, the Ontario provincial police and the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs have issued a 10-year data report to promote safe tobogganing in the province.

“(The OPP hopes the data) will encourage snowmobiles to prevent the recurring behavior that has contributed to the majority of incidents over the past decade,” the OPP said in a release.

Another statistic derived from the deadly report was that 45 percent of the victims were traveling on frozen waterways at the time of the incident.

“The circumstances that led to the deaths were deliberate driving on open water (puddle / water jump), breaking the ice and collisions with other snowmobiles and natural landmarks,” police said.

Other contributing factors were loss of control and speeding for the circumstances.

The Ottawa police warned similarly for snowmobile enthusiasts.

The Ottawa police issued a handy checklist for riders before they set out:

• Inform others about your destination and estimated arrival time;

• Inspect your snowmobile for mechanical integrity;

• Wear suitable clothing to prevent hypothermia – remember that children are particularly sensitive to cold;

• Wear first aid and survival packages;

• Have all permits / documents at hand;

• Make sure you have a copy of the route systems that you are going to explore with you;

• Ice bridges are only safe if they are cleared by a snowmobile club; and

• Plan your route and provide sufficient fuel for your planned route and extra.

There is also a website for the safety of snowmobiles: https://www.ottawapolice.ca/en/safety-and-crime-prevention/Snowmobile-Safety.aspx

The OFSC manages an interactive hiking guide about the status of trails in Ontario.

ALSO IN THE NEWS

Crazy driver tells jury that he wanted to commit suicide, and no one else

A dead, in a “life-threatening” condition in a head-on collision near Buckingham

Store in Westboro Ten Thousand Villages closes when the company ends most Canadian operations