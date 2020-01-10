Alcohol companies can miss out on billions in e-commerce sales, findings report

Loading...

A new report from Rabobank published this week showed that alcohol brands and retailers are losing billions in online sales, although US e-commerce alcohol sales hit $ 2.6 billion last year. Wine was in first place in 2019 with $ 2.2 billion in online sales, spirits came in second with $ 230 million and beer came in third with $ 155 million.

Bourcard Nesin, a drink analyst and author of the report, said that market leaders should look at how much value is missed, how often younger generations use online store channels and how much this use influences how consumers behave in stores.

Supermarkets are where most alcohol sales take place. However, as more than 10% of all groceries are expected to be available online in the next four years, the report says that by 2023, grocers who do not have an e-commerce strategy for alcohol will lose the chance of selling $ 3.7 billion.

As more older alcohol brands fall out of fashion, e-commerce can help boost sales and demand. This new report said that the annual value of missed sales opportunities should be taken into account when it comes to the online alcohol market, and it suggests that beverage companies consider that when determining how much money they invest in their digital efforts.

But companies should not just look at today’s online sales when they decide how much they want to invest in e-commerce. Other factors that influence sales are the online presence of a brand, which, according to the report, plays a crucial role in attracting sales through other channels. A larger investment in online channels and marketing could stimulate these brands.

The four channels for alcohol e-commerce are online supermarkets, alcohol markets such as Drizly and Minibar, online wine for consumers and online liquor stores. The latter recorded the highest annual revenue in 2019 at $ 1.1 billion. Direct-to-consumer followed with $ 950 million, followed by online supermarket with $ 295 million and alcohol market places with $ 265 million. Online supermarket showed the highest growth rate, with 115% last year compared to 2018, the report said.

Alcohol producers who do not create seamless online buying experiences and offer sufficient content and product information run the risk of losing a large part of the income as consumers spend more food and drink online. Although liquor is a fast-growing supermarket category, the report says the share of online sales is nearly 90% lower than in-store sales – so manufacturers and retailers looking for growth should make them part of this process rather than e-commerce comes between brands and consumers.

Sean Dunn, head of digital at Astound Commerce, wrote in an opinion piece for Food Dive that wine and spirits brands are lagging behind in e-commerce because of a patchwork of state laws that limit direct shipping to consumers. In addition to verifying customer IDs, other challenges include sending high-quality liquid items, controlling the temperature, and needing specialized couriers. Dunn suggests that brands take a page from the online wine community Vivino, which uses two-way communication to get in touch with consumers and collect data, which can also offer behavioral marketing and personalized services.

Alcohol producers such as Molson Coors have recently launched e-commerce platforms for their products and are working with delivery companies for online ordering, delivery and collection. Amazon was an early motor in the alcohol delivery game in 2015, and last year Instacart expanded delivery on the same day to 14 states and the District of Columbia.

In the meantime, more states have relaxed or are considering their alcohol shipping policies, especially for wine. According to Spirited Magazine, Connecticut became the 15th state in which consumers could receive wine shipments from retailers, wine shops, clubs and auction houses in July.

With that kind of policy change coming into play, more alcohol companies can find out about DTC online sales and begin to reap the benefits that, according to the Rabobank report, are waiting for them.