Alcatel launches four new Android phones at CES 2020

At CES 2020, Alcatel has introduced four new Android smartphones designed for emerging markets with the Alcatel 1S, 1V, 1B and 3L. This is what you need to know.

Starting with the Alcatel 3L, the focus is on camera settings. This Android device has a 48MP camera on the back that uses 4-on-1 pixel stacking to create a better image that especially helps in low light. AI also helps and compliments that sensor, there is a 5MP camera with an ultra wide angle lens and a 2MP macro lens. There is also an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

The Alcatel 3L also has a 6.22-inch LCD screen with a 19: 9 aspect ratio, octa-core processor, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB storage and “battery life all day”. The Alcatel 3L comes to Europe, Asia / Pacific, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020 with a starting price of $ 155 USD.

Next, the Alcatel 1S has the same 6.22-inch display, but this time it has a triple rear camera with 13MP + 5MP + 2MP sensors. The 2MP sensor is a macro camera while the 5MP sensor is used for portrait mode. There is another octa-core processor with prices from $ 110 USD. The Alcatel 1S will be available in Europe, Latin America, Asia / Pacific, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020.

The Alcatel 1V is very similar to the 1S, but only has a set-up with two cameras and a completely plastic construction. Alcatel has also added a Google Assistant button to this device for quick access. Alcatel 1V is launched in Latin America, Asia / Pacific, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 of 2020 for $ 88 USD.

Finally, the Alcatel 1B is the announcement of CES 2020 from Alcatel. This Android Go smartphone costs only $ 66 USD and will go to Europe, Latin America, Asia / Pacific, the Middle East and Africa in Q1 2020. The device has a quad-core processor, up to 2 GB of RAM and a 5.5-inch screen as well. It also features a Google Assistant button.

In addition to smartphones, Alcatel also launched the TKEE Mini tablet for children and the LinkKey IK41 LTE USB dongle on CES 2020.

