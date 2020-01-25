Alberta woman charged with child abduction pleads guilty of lesser indictment

LETHBRIDGE – A woman in southern Alberta who was accused of kidnapping children received a suspended sentence of two years after being found guilty of a lesser indictment.

The woman, who cannot be identified under a publication ban ordered by the court, has been convicted of violating a court order.

Judge Jerry LeGrandeur, provincial court of Lethbridge, sentenced her to one year in house arrest, followed by one year in probation after accepting a joint submission from the Crown and the defense.

The court heard that the woman was charged after taking her son to Belize six years ago.

The case later concerned their removal from Central America.

Defense lawyer Andre Ouellette said his client is satisfied that the case is finally over.

“It has been going on for years, so she feels much better – she will have another child,” he said out of court on Friday. “She feels particularly relieved because it has been going on for so long.”

Crown Officer Tony Bell said it was a fair solution.

“Justice is done,” he said in a statement.

The case started on January 6, 2014, when the wife’s ex-husband told the police that she had taken their son and left the country. The following month, she was accused of kidnapping children and issued an order for her arrest.

The police followed the woman and the child to Mexico, Guatemala and parts of Belize.

The following July, the Lethbridge police learned that the Belize authorities had found the couple in San Ignacio and had them detained. The mother was imprisoned and fined for not being able to provide valid immigration documents and the four-year-old boy was placed under the care of Belize Social Services.

In August 2017, the mother was removed from the country and arrested after landing in Houston and then returned to Canada.

She was detained by Lethbridge police and released from custody on 23 August after a bail.

Ouellette did not say what led her to take her son.

“There were some serious disputes between them,” he said. “And based on that, my client made the decision that she thought that everything the father would see as the right way to raise the child was not suitable according to her standards.”

– Canadian press