Alberta police watchdog investigated at shootout near Hardisty-Edmonton

Published on December 30, 2019 at 12:34 am

December 30, 2019

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) was brought in to investigate a shootout near Hardisty on Sunday evening.

The police had followed a vehicle on Highway 13 near Hardisty at 5:20 p.m. Several tire deflation devices were used to try to stop the vehicle.

The truck drove into the ditch and the only occupant, a male driver, got out. According to officials, a confrontation with the police resulted in RCMP officers firing their weapons.

RCMP members from Killam, Provost and Wainwright, as well as the Eastern Alberta District Crime Reduction Unit were involved in the attempted arrest.

The male suspect was treated on site by EMS and taken to an Edmonton hospital in serious condition. No officers were injured.

The police say it is the same dark Dodge Ram they were looking for earlier in the day.

At around 3:15 a.m., they attempted to overtake the driver of a reported suspect vehicle when the driver crashed into an RCMP truck and deactivated it.

ASIRT is mandated to independently investigate incidents involving the Alberta police that result in serious or fatal injuries.

