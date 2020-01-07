Loading...

EDMONTON – Alberta’s energy minister says the United Nations is a non-elected, irresponsible agency that does not criticize Canada’s mega energy projects.

Sonya Savage says in a statement that it is up to elected leaders, not the UN, to make decisions about how to best manage people and economies.

The UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination has urged Canada to halt work on three major resource projects – including the expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline – until it is approved by the affected First Nations.

The committee said last month in a directive that it is concerned that work is being carried out without free, prior and informed consent from indigenous groups.

Savage says the committee ignores the majority of First Nations groups that support projects such as Trans Mountain and the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline.

She says the criticism is unfair and out of context, given Canada’s record to ensure that all voices are heard.

“With all the injustice in the world, it is extremely rich that the non-elected, irresponsible United Nations seems to be choosing Canada – one of the greatest advocates of human rights, democracy and the rule of law,” Savage said Tuesday.

“The duly elected representatives of Canada – not the irresponsible international committees – are responsible for decisions in this country.”

The committee places three projects: TransMountain, Site C and Coastal GasLink.

Trans Mountain Corp., the federal Crown company that is building the extension of the Alberta pipeline to the coast of British Columbia, says it will continue to build safely and with regard to communities.

BC Hydro says it has been consulting with affected First Nations about the hydroelectric dam of Site C since 2007 and concluded benefit agreements with most of them.

The UN Committee has previously demanded that Site C be stopped, which the West Moberly and Prophet River First Nations in northeastern British Columbia oppose.

However, this is the first time that calls have been made for the Trans Mountain and Coastal GasLink projects to be terminated.

Members of the Wetwet laws have tried to block the construction of the Coastal GasLink pipeline at Smithers, B.C. The natural gas pipeline is part of a $ 40 billion LNG Canada project.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 7, 2020

Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press