Alberta couple misses chocolates but ‘life is good’ on the cruise ship quarantined | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“We get good food. We had delivered a bottle of wine earlier. Life is really good. “

A total of 135 people, including eight Canadians, aboard Carnival Corp. have contracted a new form of coronavirus that killed hundreds and the sick in China.

The 3,700 passengers and crew of the ship are expected to remain in quarantine until February 19.

The Canadian government oversees the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on the Diamond Princess and another cruise ship anchored for Hong Kong.

The Wiesners say it makes little sense to worry about things they can’t control, and they make the best of the time they have.

“We are spreading our good cheer,” said Lolita Wiesner.

At the beginning of Monday, passengers were asked to wear masks while interacting with staff who dropped off deliveries to their rooms, she said.

They also wear masks when they spend about an hour on the deck every day.

“And we have been asked to keep a space of two meters between when we talk to someone,” she said, adding that most people are focused on walking or exercising during their breeding time.

The Wiesners do not have a balcony or window, but that does not stop them from enjoying Sudoku, watching movies and reading books.

“I am ashamed to tell you that I read smut,” said Wiesner.

While they relax, “eat well” and “arrive”, the couple said they also follow all the protocols of the authorities and measure their temperature at least three times a day.

Hans Wiesner said there is always a possibility that they will get infected.

“It’s unlikely, but it’s always in the back of your mind.”

Despite their optimistic vision, the couple give in to one complaint.

“We miss our nocturnal chocolates,” said Lolita Wiesner about the bedtime staff who were left on their pillow every night.

But they still have an “inventory” of eight pieces left from their days for quarantine, she said.

“So we get one every other day until the end.”

– With files from The Associated Press.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on 11 February 2020.

Hina Alam, The Canadian Press