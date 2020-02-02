Albert Speer, the Hitler Henchman who made the Holocaust possible, is looking again today

The last survivors of Auschwitz to revisit the destruction machine in Poland have left. Now, very old men and women, they returned on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the infamous death camp last Monday.

The memory does not hurt more than theirs. The day they were liberated in 1945 was both an end and a beginning: the end of terror and the beginning of remembering.

And one of the things to remember is not just the enormous horror of the Holocaust, but the fact that it was run as an industrial enterprise by managers and bureaucrats with an eerie impersonal attention to detail. Adolf Hitler’s demonic genocide program would have come to nothing without its enablers.

On 6 February 1944, SS Obergruppenführer Oswald Pohl, who led the Nazi terror machine with the boring name of Office of Economic Administration, wrote a report entitled “Use of textiles: used clothing from the Jewish resettlement.”

He complained about the state of “material so far obtained from Jewish resettlement in the Lublin and Auschwitz camps.” Much of it, “especially for men, is greatly reduced by the fact that many clothes are rags …”

“The story of Speer reminds us in a timely manner that it is not only the deliberately depraved who gather around a tyrant.”

The SS controlled the distribution of the clothing and possessions that the Jews had taken with them when they arrived in the extermination camps. Every train that delivered prisoners left on its return journey full of those possessions. Valuable items, such as jewelry, gold, including gold teeth and foreign currency, usually ended up in the Reichsbank in Berlin, their value carefully noted in ledgers. The clothing went, useful or not, to the ‘foreign workers’ who were part of a gigantic program of forced labor that produced weapons and ammunition.

That program was designed and controlled with clinical efficiency by Albert Speer, the Reich Minister for Armaments and Ammo,

Speer only visited one concentration camp. In March 1943 he was given a carefully limited tour of Mauthausen, near Linz in Austria. This camp was notorious for its quarry, where prisoners worked in cruel conditions and became machine guns when they became weak. The Speer tour lasted only 45 minutes. He was spared the sight of real prisoners, but he was shocked by the quality of the buildings. They were too lavish, he said.

Five days later he wrote to Heinrich Himmler, the head of the SS, in which he complained that he needed all the steel, wood and manpower to build weapons factories: “We must therefore implement a new planning program for construction in the concentration camps … (that) requires a minimum of material and labor. The answer is an immediate switch to primitive building methods. “

Pohl, not Himmler, responded with a furious reminder that Speer himself had signed for all plans to build the camps and said that a switch to primitive material was “unrealistic.” He continued: “… we have 160,000 prisoners and are constantly fighting epidemics and a disproportionately high death rate, both largely due to impossible hygienic conditions.”

Of all those involved in the Nazi terror machine, Albert Speer was literally the most elusive – elusive because he escaped a death sentence during the Nuremberg trials of Nazi war criminals, and elusive because he died until the end of his life (he died in 1981)) he has never been able to show any guilt about his role as an accessory to genocide.

At the end of 1943, when Speer had brought about a dramatic revival of German arms production, the issue of Hitler’s succession was quietly discussed by his generals and some lower-level ministers.

At this point they were not talking about a coup, but about a planned follow-up with Hitler’s permission. They excluded the founding Nazi psychopaths, Himmler, Goebbels, Bormann and Goering. A minister told Speer that he thought Hitler himself preferred Speer – no one else had such a close relationship with him. Speer did not disagree, but the moment never came.

The story of Speer reminds us in good time that it is not only the conscious wicked who gather around a tyrant. Equally dangerous are those, such as Speer, who provide the system with their intellect, while denying the consequences. Some people do this because the tyrant helps them to promote their own agenda; others only do it because being in the same room produces the desired embrace of power.

“As soon as Speer fell under the spell of Hitler, he enjoyed his proximity to absolute power, no matter how filthy his actions were.”

Speer first became an architect of Hitler as an architect. They shared a taste for the Greco-Roman style of triumphant buildings. This resulted in Speer’s plan to replace Berlin with a new capital called Germania for the millennium. In the middle – roughly where the Berlin Reichstag is now – there would be a large hall with a huge dome of almost 300 meters high (the American Capitol dome is 284 meters high).

Speer was always resistant to self-doubt. Once he had fallen under the spell of Hitler, he enjoyed his proximity to absolute power, no matter how filthy his actions were. And Hitler clearly enjoyed his frequent intercourse with Speer. In these moments of spiritual kinship, in which he spoke about art and architecture, Speer was flattered and thought he was an esthete at the head of an Aryan empire that had been cleared of all racial impurities.

When the war was over, Speer was captured by American troops in northern Germany – an American secret team wanted to reach him sooner than the Russians could, to understand how he could have doubled arms production while he was constantly allied by the Allies. He was then transferred to the United Nations Commission on War Crimes and tried in Nuremberg.

“He claimed that he had not been present at a conference in 1943 when Himmler spoke of” wiping Jews off the face of the earth. “

On the night of 16 to 17 October 1946, ten of Hitler’s close associates were hanged in the gymnasium of the Nuremberg prison, found guilty of war crimes. Speer was there and heard their names being called out. But he was spared, was given a 20-year prison sentence to be served in Spandau. (Oswald Pohl was executed in June 1951.)

Afterwards it turned out that the most important American judge, Francis Biddle, and the judge of the Soviet Union, General Iona Nikitchenko, had voted to sentence Speer to death, but another American judge, John Parker, and a British judge, Norman Birkett, pleaded for mercy, apparently because he seemed too sophisticated to be a mass murderer. His collaboration with Allied intelligence was also taken into account. The prison sentence was a compromise after a two-day argument between the judges.

Speer was released in 1966. He published a self-serving best-selling version of history, Inside the Third Reich, and became rich, regarded by many as the rare “Good Nazi” who had done what he could to conquer Hitler’s worst instincts . He had always acknowledged that his industrial plan had been dependent on slave labor, including many Jews who worked under appalling conditions, often died at work, but denied any knowledge of the extent of the Holocaust.

He claimed that he had not been present at a conference in 1943 when Himmler spoke of “wiping Jews off the face of the earth.” But 25 years after his death, a newly discovered cache of letters revealed that he had indeed been present. The master divider was eventually unmasked as the monster he was.

It is always doubtful to introduce the Nazi regime as a warning when we look at our current carelessness with the values ​​of our republic. The Holocaust was such a crime of such magnitude and peculiarity that we can trivialize it too easily by invoking a historical comparison.

Nevertheless, Auschwitz’s message was reinforced by his birthday: Ronald Lauder, head of the Jewish World Congress, said he was worried that the lessons were being forgotten: “Auschwitz is a beacon where anti-Semitism can lead, we cannot rewrite history, but we can be much more powerful today. “

A wave of anti-Semitic attacks and hate crimes in the US followed the massacre of 11 people in a synagogue in Pittsburgh in October 2018. Three people were killed in a shooting at a kosher supermarket in Jersey City last December and found at least 10 anti-Semitic incidents place in the New York region about Hanukkah.

“80 million people were not convinced to follow Hitler because … he seemed evil, but because he seemed extremely good.”

– Albert Speer

One issue raised by various Holocaust survivors in Auschwitz was how such a barbaric crime could take place in a country that until then was considered civilized and an intellectual powerhouse. It seemed all too easy for the Nazis to operate with the silent consent of a majority of the German people.

Speer discussed this in an interview with British journalist Gitta Sereny, who studied his life for 10 years for a compelling book, Albert Speer: His Battle With Truth. He responded to an allegation that he tried to present himself as the prototype of the new technological man, while he had easily overlooked the link between technology and a program of mass eradication. He argued that the machinery of murder had nothing to do with technology, it was too primitive. And then he said:

“Eighty million people were not convinced to follow Hitler because they knew he was going to kill people in lime ditches and gas chambers; they did not follow him because he seemed bad, but because he seemed extremely good. And what convinced them of this was Goebbels’ brilliant propaganda, his unprecedented use of modern means of mass communication. “

It is frightening to think of what Goebbels could have done with the help of today’s mass communication tools. But maybe we already know.

