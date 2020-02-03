Albert J. Ellis Airport compete for state prize

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Managers of an airport in the east hope to get some recognition for some important improvements. It is part of the Mobi Awards of the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Albert J. Ellis wins a Mobi Award in the tourism category. The focus of the Mobi on projects that have combined different modes of transport.

Onslow County airport is being considered for its six-year terminal redevelopment project. The new additions include a new passenger and management terminal, boarding bridges for passengers and lanes.

There is no cash attached to the prize, but airport director Chris White said prices like the Mobis are important because it put Onslow County in the spotlight throughout the state.

‘It brings the entire province, the entire coast visible. And as the public would see that leaders, planners, and people who provide transportation really care about their communities, “White said.

White also added the awards highlights projects that improve the quality of life, the economy and attract tourists. Albert J. Ellis has an economic impact of $ 474 million.

To get this prize, the airport needs your help by voting. Click on this link and search for Albert J. Ellis. The voting ends on February 21.