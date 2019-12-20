Alastair Clarkson exhibits a rare philosophical side

Loading...

Clarkson was in love. This love would be rewarded in a respectable 10-year player career with North Melbourne and Melbourne and a second short coaching career with Hawthorn. These ruminations come from his dissertation at the Hawks' most beautiful and fair evening in October, little related to the time, which now attracts appreciable appreciation on Tony Wilson's Speakola site, an archive of great speeches. .

Clarkson's subject was perspective. "What happened to me for a few years there (that is) I lost that nine-year passion and love and the essence of the game," he said. -he declares. "(I think) I just need to find a way to get back to this nine year old kid.

"If we lose perspective along the way, the game becomes a sting, and no use can allow that to happen."

Clarkson returned in 2012 when the red-hot Hawks favorite lost the grand final against Sydney. That night, rather than brooding, they talked about how Swans co-captain Jarryd McVeigh had lost his newborn daughter, and the death of Jill Meagher, and the death of Clarkson's own brother-in-law of a brain tumor at 39 years old.

Stranded, the Hawks won the first three premier positions. "So the peanut here loses all sense of perspective, and thinks well, this game is about to win every year," said Clarkson. "Let's do it again."

When the victory stopped, there was a void. In this document, the Hawks have floundered. This year, Clarkson decided to broaden the outlook, while striving to win, of course, but along the way, making a big deal of the 200th games for Ben McEvoy, Luke Breust, Liam Shiels and Isaac Smith, and Shaun Burgoyne's 372nd game record, and the debut of Sudanese refugee Changkuoth Jiath – in the snow at Canberra, if you don't mind – and Jarryd Roughead's all-powerful career.

They won a lot, they lost, but Clarkson still kept in mind that a club was just the sum of its members. "If we continue to care for our people, then whatever happens, win, lose or draw, who really cares?"

It wasn't perfect, it won't always be. An erratic kick and defeat on the west coast on a Friday night left Clarkson upset. The perspective came out of the window. His comforter, of all people, was President Jeff Kennett, a sometimes sharp critic. "It's not that bad," said Kennett. "We played pretty well, but we just got beaten."

For two functions during the big final week, they all came back: Hodge, Mitchell, Lewis, Crawford, Sewell … the list is as long as your arm, and I imagine a Michael Tuck arm, in a long brown and golden handle. It warmed Clarkson's heart.

Of course, it's easier to talk about keeping gains and losses in perspective when you mainly win. The prospect alone does not win the post of prime minister. There is so much more in the mix, including the rat trick. Clarkson had it all the time. The nine-year-old, he said, would return the Tommy Sherrin at the end of each season, complaining that he was not in good shape. He always had another one for free.

But it is the off-season, a time of reflection and meditation. "If you let wins and losses be the thing that determines and conditions the way we have an attitude towards our players, our coaches, our club, each other, the workplace, then we are on the wrong track. "said Clarkson. "Let's keep some perspective."

It is as good a note as any other to finish the year.

Greg Baum is chief sports columnist and associate editor at The Age.

