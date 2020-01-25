KENAI, Alaska – A school district in Alaska has hired six primary school counselors and made progress toward its goal of providing more support to its students, a district superintendent said.

Kenai Peninsula Borough School District Chief Inspector John O’Brien presented a lunch during the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce Wednesday to provide insight into the objectives of the district, Peninsula Clarion reported.

The district is about halfway through their five-year strategic plan to enable students to shape their future positively, O’Brien said.

The plan includes the introduction of personalized learning at peninsula schools and the provision of social and emotional learning to students who need it, he said.

“Unfortunately, we have many of our students who don’t have a perfect home life,” said O’Brien. “They may have families who have experienced a huge amount of trauma, whether it is something as simple as divorce or drug addiction within the family. They may have a parent who has died or have a different kind of negative experience.”

Social and emotional learning teaches children resilience and how to handle trauma and other emotional challenges in a healthy way, district officials said.

The plan stems from an increase in risk assessments for suicide and referrals by staff to the Child Services Office for suspected neglect or abuse, officials said.

During the presentation, O’Brien said the school district handled 204 suicide risk assessments and 258 referrals last year compared to 47 assessments and 153 referrals in 2013.

The school district has allocated more than $ 2 million from their unallocated general fund that included funding for primary school counselors, officials said.

During the 15 years O’Brien worked in the school district, there have been no counselors at elementary school level, he said.

The corresponding press