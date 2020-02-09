Alaska pays $ 550,000 to the family of the Iraqi war veterinarian who died of a heart attack in prison

JUNEAU – The state of Alaska has agreed to pay the family of a man who died at the Lemon Creek Correctional Center in Juneau in 2015 for $ 550,000. The settlement was disclosed in court files filed on Friday.

After Joseph Murphy suffered a fatal heart attack, his case attracted nationwide attention when he became part of a major government investigation into a number of prison deaths across Alaska.

Murphy was found to have heart disease, but prison guards refused to take medication. One of them said, “I don’t care, you could die now and I don’t care.”

Murphy died of a heart attack within an hour and a half.

At that point, Murphy had not been charged with any crime. Instead, he was put in “protective custody” with a blood alcohol content of 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit.

State law allows the police to detain people for up to 12 hours if they cannot take care of themselves. Murphy was admitted around 7 p.m. was held for more than 12 hours, however, the investigation found.

After the investigation, then-Gov. Bill Walker dismissed the state’s correction officer and replaced him with one of the men who carried out the investigation.

According to his obituary, Murphy had worked for the National Park Service in Kotzebue and had been a machine gunner with the Alaska Army National Guard in Iraq in 2005.

Murphy’s family filed an illegal death lawsuit before a federal court in 2017, citing the state, law enforcement officers, and a nurse as the accused. The agreement announced on Friday resolves the claims against everyone except nurse Jill Robinson. Attorney Mark Choate of Juneau represented Murphy’s family.

He said the documents released on Friday were “a negotiated solution with the state that would allow us to continue what we believe to be the main lawsuit against the nurse.”

It was the nurse’s failure to provide help, he said, the most outrageous example of neglect on the day Murphy died.

Sarah Gallagher, information officer for the law enforcement department, asked for a comment: “The main concern of the department is always to ensure the safety and well-being of all inmates and staff. We are dealing with a very risky population and we do everything we can to do so to try and prevent tragic events like this from occurring. “

