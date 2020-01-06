Loading...

BETHEL, Alaska – New laws that limit the amount of alcohol that can be legally owned became effective in a community in southwestern Alaska.

The new rules came into effect Monday, two days after the city’s only liquor store was closed, KYUK-AM reported.

According to the rules, a person of legal drinking age may not hold more than 10.5 liters of distilled, 24 liters of wine or either 45 liters of beer or half a barrel of beer holds 15.5 liters (59 liters).

Baggage that is flown to Bethel must be clearly labeled with a specified bill of alcohol in the baggage.

The requirement applies to baggage with more than 2 liters (0.5 gallons) of wine, 1 gallon (3.8 liters) of beer or 1 liter (0.26 gallons) of spirits.

The state of Alaska will also track how many Bethel residents order alcohol each month in a database that is not accessible to the general public.

Providing bootleg and alcohol to a person under the age of 21 will both become crimes. They were previously crimes.

Purchases of wine and beer in Bethel restaurants may continue under the law.

Caribou Traders Liquor Store, expected to close on Saturday, was the only alcohol retailer in Bethel after the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control Board refused to renew the AC Liquor Store license in May.

