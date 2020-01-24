Alaska Airmen killed in confrontation with the police

An Alaska-based aviator died Thursday after local police shot him for swinging a shotgun in front of him. The aviator, 26-year-old Tech Sgt. Gage Southard was assigned to the 673rd communications squadron at the Elmendorf-Richardson base, base officials said in a statement sent to Task & Purpose.

“The loss of Tech. Sgt. Southard is devastating,” said Colonel Patricia Csànk, Joint Base Commander. “My deepest condolences and prayer go to Tech’s wife and family. Sgt. Southard and his fellow passengers. This is a tragedy for our entire team.”

According to an announcement by the Alaska State Police, the State Troopers responded to a domestic malfunction report in a house in Palmer, Alaska at around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday. When the soldiers arrived there, a woman with apparently not life-threatening injuries and two children left the house. The woman told the police that Southard was armed with a shotgun in the garage.

Shortly thereafter, Southard drove a Dodge Journey SUV out of the garage and out of the neighborhood. Wasilla police officers tried to stop Southard on the Palmer Wasilla Highway, but he dug into a ditch and soon got out of the SUV, “swinging with a shotgun,” the report said.

The police fired on Southard at around 2:50 a.m. Despite the efforts of the first responders to save him, Southard died shortly afterwards in a local hospital. The incident is being investigated by the Alaska State Troopers General Investigative Unit.

Southard’s neighbor said the plane was a very polite man, local news channel KTUU said.

“It doesn’t make sense,” said the anonymous neighbor. “He was always very attentive and respectful of his neighbors. He was a gentleman.”

