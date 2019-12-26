Alan Reyes, longtime martial arts instructor dies – The Reporter

Loading...

Grandmaster Alan Reyes, a ninth-grade black belt and resident of Vacaville who taught self-defense to local martial arts students for decades, died on December 11 at the age of 70.

Born in Hawaii on October 10, 1949, Reyes spent most of his life teaching and preserving the kajukenbo system, a hybrid form of martial arts that began in Hawaii in the 1940s and combines the styles of karate, judo, kenpo and boxing which postulates that students develop their own expression of art instead of following their instructor.

Reyes' son, Christopher, said Alan's father, Aleju, was the right hand of the system's founder, Adriano Directo Emperado. As a result, Alan was entrenched in the form from a young age.

"It's a family tradition," Christopher said. "I don't think my grandfather has given him many options to do martial arts, but he dedicated his life to it."

Alan's family moved to California sometime in the late 1950s, with Aleju opening the Suisun Institute of Personal Defense and Alan's mother, Maria, teaching hula and fire dancing, of which he was also a student. After moving to Fairfield and Vacaville, Aleju also began teaching in those areas.

Upon obtaining his black belt at the age of 16, Alan began teaching with his father through the Vacaville Parks and Recreation Department. Whether in the old Quonset cabin in Andrews Park or at the Three Oaks Community Center, Alan taught the kajukenbo method to generations of families in the area.

"I can't imagine that there are too many people in Vacaville who don't have a family member who has taken my family's martial arts at some time or another," Christopher said. "They have been there forever, and many people have trained with them."

Gina Reyes, Alan's wife of 13, said her husband was revered in the community.

"We never went to dinner, to a grocery store or to any place where someone didn't know him," he said. "He taught them, their children or their grandchildren."

One of Alan's students was Ed Zickowsi, who later became a 9th grade black belt teacher and Alan's right hand. Zickowski first trained with Aleju until his death in 1977, after which Zickowski began training primarily with Alan. One thing that made Alan stand out, said Zickowski, was his devotion to the original teachings of the kajukenbo.

"He would never change anything or hesitate," he said. "He was, as far as I was concerned, one of the most knowledgeable people of the kajukenbo system in regards to the original hard style method. You could not ask for a better instructor."

Alan also served as an Air Force sergeant in the Vietnam War, worked as a police officer for the city of Suisun and became a devoted grandfather in his later years.

"He loved bringing (his grandchildren) donuts and ice cream to dinner every week, sometimes more than once a week," Gina said. "He really was a loving grandfather and husband, and he feels blessed to have been in our lives."

Christopher said his father will be remembered for his protective spirit and dedication to the original method of kajukenbo. He also said that his father's teaching had a great impact on him personally. Christopher did not put much importance in the ranks when training with his father and told him. After trying on his black belt, Christopher received a belt that had been part of the family lineage.

"He handed me this black belt that was tattered and broken and looked like he was a million years old, and he looked at me and said," Your grandfather wore this belt, and I also wore this belt, "he said. "At that moment, I realized that it wasn't about karate and it wasn't about all these things that I thought about martial arts. It was a family tradition, and it changed my whole perspective of what I was doing, and I took it seriously teaching and the transmission of knowledge ".

Today, Christopher continues the tradition by teaching the Kajukenbo system to students in Memphis. As an instructor and father, Christopher admires how his father was able to work with the children and how they became safer, stronger and more disciplined as a result.

"It was always great to see that transformation not only in children but also in adults," he said.

Zickowski also gives Alan credit for sending him on the path of his life.

"He made me the person I am today with his teachings and the discipline he had," he said.

Gina said her husband was also known beyond Vacaville, as martial arts experts respected him worldwide.

"Everyone who knew him loved him," he said. "He had many stories to tell, and we will miss him."

Memorial services will be held at 9:30 a.m. January 10 at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Road, Dixon, where it will be commemorated with all military honors. A celebration of life will take place at 11:30 a.m. later that day at Ulatis Community Center, 1000 Ulatis Drive. Gina created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses at gofundme.com/f/alan-reyes-celebration-of-life.