Alan Jones hits out at outgoing Rugby Australia manager

“You won’t get crystal clear air with the departure of Raelene Castle. The complete package and caboodle have to go. That is what the Wallaby captains wrote about and that is the only way sponsors will return, the public will return and the only way trustworthiness can be regained.

“She had the assistance of the board for almost everything that she did. They all have to go. They were all failures.”

Jones questioned irrespective of whether Castle was even ideal for the occupation in the to start with put.

“I have no doubt Raelene Castle did her very best. It was an appointment that should not have been made,” Jones stated. “She is familiar with practically nothing about the sport. It is like putting somebody to develop into the first violinist in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra who cannot go through new music. This is not the answer to all of this to throw her less than a bus.

“Paul McLean is the acting chairman. He’s been existing for each and every one of the conclusions that Raelene Castle designed, just about every just one of them, and so have the bulk of the board.”

McLean will deal with the media at 11am on Friday.

The Australian is reporting McLean could stand down in advance of his July 31 departure date.

In the meantime, Castle has received heat support from throughout the ditch adhering to her unexpected resignation.

“New Zealand Rugby would like to accept the determination, tough get the job done and dedication Rugby Australia main executive Raelene Castle has supplied to rugby in Australia and has our colleague on SANZAAR and at Environment Rugby,” a assertion study.

“NZR has often enjoyed a exclusive and near relationship with Rugby Australia and Raelene has worked tricky to equally improve and fortify that. We have enjoyed operating with her and are unfortunate to see her go, however we respect her final decision to resign.

“It claims a good deal about Raelene’s character that whilst we take into account that he nonetheless has considerably to contribute to Rugby Australia, she has taken an unselfish glimpse at what is ideal for the match in Australia.

“NZR needs Raelene all the extremely most effective and thanks her for her contribution to rugby.”

Tom First rate is a journalist with The Sydney Early morning Herald

