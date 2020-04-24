Alan Jones calls for Rugby Australia board to observe Raelene Castle

Former Wallabies mentor Alan Jones has sunk the boot into former Rugby Australia manager Raelene Castle and called for the board to follow her out the door.

Sydney broadcaster Jones has been relentless in his criticism of Ms Castle since her appointment just in excess of two yrs back and ongoing on Friday, stating she must hardly ever have obtained the career in the first place.

Ms Castle resigned from her post on Thursday night just after getting rid of the help of the RA board.

“It’s an appointment that should not have been designed,” Jones claimed on 2GB radio.

“She understands nothing about the video game.

“It’s like placing another person to come to be the very first violinist in the Sydney Symphony Orchestra who just cannot study music.”

Jones, who was Australia mentor among 1984 and 1987, claimed the RA board need to take duty for Ms Castle’s selections and also slide on their swords.

He was specifically vital of last year’s sacking and subsequent highly-priced legal struggle with Wallabies celebrity Israel Folau, as effectively as the failings of the Test staff at the 2019 Earth Cup in Japan.

A cohort of previous Wallabies captains co-signed a letter this week contacting for the RA management to stand apart.

Previous Wallaby @Peter_Fitz suggests Rugby Australia CEO Raelene Castle should not have gone in the way she did.

And he’s questioned a letter composed by former Wallaby captains that criticised the governing overall body.

“It was extremely extensive on complaint, and extremely shorter on true options.” pic.twitter.com/lBe3k8wsS7

— Information Breakfast (@BreakfastNews) April 23, 2020

“All of these issues have been endorsed by the board,” Jones stated.

“You will not get crystal clear air with the departure of Raelene Castle. The complete package and caboodle have to go, which is what the Wallaby captains wrote about.

“And which is the only way sponsors will return, the general public will return. It’s the only way credibility can be regained.”

-with AAP