Alan Faneca, Troy Polamalu belong to HOF

There was no love lost between the Steelers and the Ravens during Ray lewis“17 years of career as linebacker with Baltimore.

But it seems there has been a lot of respect.

Former Steelers stars Alan Faneca and Troy Polamalu are among the 15 finalists for the Professional Football Hall of Fame. And according to Lewis, who entered the Hall of Fame himself in 2018, both deserve it.

“I think a Hall of Fame is someone who truly has a career that inspires others to be like them,” said Lewis. “To be great. And every time he walked on the field, he was great.”

The one Lewis alluded to was Faneca, a nine-time Bowl goaltender and a six-time All-Pro in the first team, both the best of all finalists in this year’s election. But he could just as easily have spoken of Polamalu.

“When you talk about the reasons why the Troy Hall of Fame, there are a lot of children, there are a lot of people who will play this game who will one day hope that they had the humility and the passion to play like Troy Polamalu played the game, “said Lewis.

Lewis should know. He has played 27 of his 228 career games against the Steelers, nearly 10%. And there was usually a lot at stake when the two AFC rivals met.

Faneca, who played for the Steelers from 1998 to 2007, was a big part of it. He missed a game due to an injury in his 10 seasons with the Steelers, and another when the team rested at the start in a meaningless regular season final. For his career, he has played 206 games, playing two more years for the Jets and one for the Cardinals.

Polamalu too, who played from 2003 to 2014. He has played in 158 career games, all with the Steelers, achieving Pro Bowl status eight times and first All-Pro team status four.

This is the fifth time that Faneca has been a finalist for the consecration, most of the players in the current group of finalists, who were announced a few weeks ago.

Lewis thinks it’s time for Faneca to enter.

“In this box, that’s what made Alan so dominant,” said Lewis. “He understood the levels, he understood how much he had to rub, how much not, how fast he had to climb. A lot of linemen you can beat because they just come and look at you and try to understand you. doesn’t have to understand you because he has everyone on a chain. Alan was dominant. He was dominant. “

Lewis said the same thing about Polamalu.

During their careers, the argument was often made about who was the best, Ed Reed des Ravens or Polamalu.

But Lewis said they both changed the game the way they played it. Reed was elected to the Hall of Fame last season, in his first year of eligibility. Lewis thinks Polamalu deserves the same.

“They were really very, very similar,” said Lewis. “And I think it’s from a peddling ability. A lot of people don’t realize how much Troy and Ed really blitzed. And that’s because they were good. They would find angles and you could have a very slow offensive the linemen trying to reach them and it was too late. I was watching a clip from Troy the other day and turned it off so quickly because it didn’t end well for us. “

This was generally the case.

“I haven’t been the same since,” said Lewis. “When you look at the play, you ask yourself,” Are you probably not looking for the best player on this team. For the time being. You must locate Troy Polamalu. “Just his ability to change the game. I always said that the older ones find a way to change the game during the game. As we often did in our rivalries to watch Troy – knowing that I hated it – but the respect. “

Voting for the Modern Age finalists will take place on February 1 in Miami, the day before the Super Bowl, and this year’s class was announced that evening at the NFL awards ceremony.

