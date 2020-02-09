Alan Dershowitz: “Schumer and Pelosi have to go”

If Democrats have hope of regaining power in Congress, then Parliamentarian Nancy Pelosi [D-CA] and Senate Minority President Chuck Schumer [D-NY] “have to go,” legal expert Alan Dershowitz said.

“I think they need a new tour,” Dershowitz told The Cats Roundtable on Sunday, 970 AM-N.Y., Via The Hill. “I think Schumer and Pelosi have to go.

“Schumer, because of his story of lying – you know, Pelosi actually demanded that I be excluded,” Dershowitz continued to host John Catsimatidis via The Hill, “because I persuaded some senators.”

“I think the Dems need new leaders if they have a chance to get back in power.”

Dershowitz is a self-proclaimed “Liberal Democrat” who was part of President Donald Trump’s legal department for impeachment proceedings against the Senate.

“This week has been a good week for the United States Constitution,” said Dershowitz via The Hill. “The Constitution won. I think the House of Representatives disgraced itself with the partisan vote. And I think the Senate did the right thing by protecting the Constitution. I’m proud of America. The system works.”

Dershowitz has been flatly rebuked by Democrats who wanted to bring charges against the vagueness of the abuse of power and the lack of a high level crime or misdemeanor for its constitutional arguments.

“If a president does something that he believes will help him be elected in the public interest, it cannot be the kind of consideration that leads to impeachment,” argued Dershowitz in the Senate.

© 2020 Newsmax. All rights reserved.