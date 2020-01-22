While awaiting his statement that President Donald Trump’s impeachment was unconstitutional, legal expert Alan Dershowitz fought back attacks by “left-wing media”.

“I’m being denounced by the leftist media,” Dershowitz told Newsmax Now on Newsmax TV on Wednesday. “People challenge my motives and say I do it because I am old, because I have been or because I am paid a fortune. I am not.

“Or because I’m trying to put myself in the spotlight, or because I’ve changed and become a conservative Republican. I’ve never seen so many attacks against a lawyer since McCarthy’s days when I was in college.”

Dershowitz, a self-proclaimed liberal democrat and defender of civil liberties, pointed to the red fear of Senator Joseph McCarthy, who was wrongly considered a communist in the 1950s.

“It’s pretty disgusting,” said Dershowitz. “People say I am not a constitutional lawyer, even though I have taught constitutional criminal proceedings in Harvard for 50 years. I have held a course on impeachment; I have written 25 articles and five books on the constitution.

“People would praise my constitutional credentials if I came out the way they wanted to, but because I come out differently, they challenge me in every possible way. It’s real McCarthyism.”

Nevertheless, given today’s political persecution, Dershowitz is ready to make his statement on behalf of the opening arguments of Trump’s legal team during the impeachment proceedings against the Senate – on Saturday.

“I spent a lot of time reading old dusty books and preparing a fairly original argument based on history and previous precedents why these two impeachment articles are unconstitutional and cannot be considered a case,” said host John Bachman.

Dershowitz, as the left-wing media has praised the House Democrats in the previous regular debate, has rejected their arguments as mere political disagreement with the President and not as constitutional.

“We heard a lot of misleading arguments [Wednesday] and most of the arguments we heard today are not constitutional – they are just political arguments,” he said. “They are arguments that would make you decide who should vote for the president, but not who to accuse.”

Good luck with the debate over Democrats who enforce the testimony of former National Security Advisor John Bolton, said Dershowitz, the chances are “slim”.

“It is not his decision; it is the decision of the president; he can exercise executive privilege, and if he does, the case will have to be brought to justice,” Dershowitz concluded. “Congress has no authority to make the final decision as to whether a manager is privileged, so we’re talking about a process that may be delayed by months now.”

Even if the Supreme Court weighed in, Bolton’s testimony would not only be delayed, but also restricted, particularly on national security issues, since the court’s decision would “split the baby”.

