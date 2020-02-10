Alameda County Fire reports an order backlog of 20 calls, nearly 300 calls during a strong wind event

CASTRO VALLEY, California (KGO) – 12 houses and at least 30 residents were evacuated on Heyer Avenue in the Castro Valley.

“The wind was picking up and it was scary how quickly it was picking up,” said Tina Frey of Castro Valley.

Several trees around the Frey family house were blown by strong winds. One of the branches lands on this car and catches the driver.

The wind was so strong today that 4 eucalyptus fell on Heyer Avenue in the Castro Valley.

One of the trees landed on a car and held the driver. A neighbor ran to help the driver.

Shan Yu ran to pick up her parents.

“When they called me, I don’t think they were afraid, but it was kind of a shock. The big tree fell,” said Yu.

At around 3:50 p.m., Alameda County Fire firefighters responded to several calls from this Heyer Avenue. When they arrived, they found about 15 large trees that collapsed on the street and nine live power lines.

“However, we are dealing with houses near the fallen eucalyptus because there are several trees over 30 meters high in the back of the building,” said Tom Pappas, chief of the battalion of the fire department in the district of Alameda.

When the wind came up, another tree fell and damaged a water pipe.

“What is happening now is that this cut in water supply is eroding the ground and weakening the root of the eucalyptus,” said Pappas.

With the possibility of more trees falling around Heyer Avenue, the evacuations continued throughout the day. PG&E secured the failed power lines when the Alameda County firemen made several calls to the area.

“What happened is that when wires fall off, they start a small vegetation fire. At one point, we had 20 calls where companies couldn’t respond because everyone was busy,” said Pappas.

According to Alameda County Fire, Heyer Avenue will be closed and electricity will go out until tomorrow morning / afternoon.

