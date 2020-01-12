Alabama County to preserve prison remains where MLK was held

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A district in Alabama keeps what is left of the lock-up, where officials say Martin Luther King Jr. his last time behind bars, just a few months before his murder.

The Jefferson County commissioners unanimously approved a resolution Thursday to commemorate and preserve an area on the seventh floor of the county courthouse that used to be a prison. A large part of the floor is now used for storage and mechanical equipment.

Sheriff Mark Pettway said the civil rights leader was kept on the ground in 1967 when he served three days for contempt after losing an appeal to his conviction for demonstrating without a license years earlier. A timeline produced using the king’s estate quotes the stint as the last time in prison in prison.

King was murdered about five months later in Memphis, Tennessee.

A small area with two light green cells, an isolation room, a shower and mechanical equipment are all that remains of the old prison. The province does not know whether King was detained in that exact part or in another part that has since been removed.

But committee member Lashunda Roberts-Scales said it was important to keep what is left of the prison regardless of the fact that King was there. The community needs to “recognize past mistakes” to get ahead, she said.

“We believe that the public should have the right to be informed for educational purposes of King’s latest movements before he was murdered. That is very important to us,” said Roberts-Scales. The province plans to turn the area into a tourist attraction that could open soon, she said.

An old prison log with the name of King and that of his brother, A.D. King, hangs in a meeting room at the office of Pettway, the first black sheriff in Jefferson County.

Pettway said he first saw the old prison after joining the ward as an officer in 1999, but only realized the connection with King until an employee recently showed him the booking record. He called the prison remains a “hidden treasure” that was largely forgotten.

“The last time he was arrested, the last time he was imprisoned, it was in the provincial prison here in Jefferson County,” Pettway said.

King was imprisoned several times while conducting civil rights demonstrations, and the courthouse prison was separate from a city facility where King wrote his famous “Letter from Birmingham Jail” in 1963. Civil servants previously placed a historical marker on the site of that prison, which was demolished.

Jay Reeves, The Associated Press