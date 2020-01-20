Al Sharpton's new book deals with America's political course

NEW YORK, NY. – Rev. Al Sharpton is working on a book that deals with what he describes as an urgent moment in American history.

Long-standing civil rights activist “Rise Up: Facing a Country at a Crossroads” will be released on September 15, less than two months before the 2020 election, Hanover Square Press said on Monday. Sharpton will look back on the Obama administration, the election of Donald Trump in 2016, and the transformation of the Republican Party during Trump’s presidency.

Sharpton said in a statement that he wanted “to get people to understand the gravity that we are in as a nation. whether we will choose to continue the path of progress towards human rights and value everyone, or whether we will choose to return to a value system in which power and wealth are the measure of human value. “

Sharpton’s previous books included “Al On America”, “The Rejected Stone: Al Sharpton and the Way to American Leadership” and the treatise “Go and Tell Pharaoh”.

Hanover Square Press is a legal notice by HarperCollins Publishers.

