Al-Qaeda in Yemen claims deadly naval base shooting in Florida

CAIRO (AP) – The Al-Qaeda site in Yemen claimed responsibility on Sunday for the fatal shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station by an aviation student from Saudi Arabia.

The shooter, 2nd lieutenant Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani, was a member of the Saudi Air Force in training at the base. He opened fire in a classroom on December 6, killing three people and injuring two Sheriff’s deputies before one of the deputies killed him. Eight others were also injured.

Al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, has released a video claiming the attack. SITE Intelligence Group, following messages from militant groups, reported the claim.

AQAP has long been considered the most dangerous branch of the global network and has tried to attack the American mainland.

The 18-minute video offered no evidence of the shooter’s training, but indicated that Alshamrani and AQAP were in communication, said Rita Katz, director of SITE. It was not clear when the video was recorded.

The video claimed that Alshamrani had been planning to attack an American base for years, and had trained and selected targets.

The video, watched by The Associated Press, provided a testament that Alshamrani had written to his family in September 2019, three months prior to the attack.

He said he wanted to attack the US, citing religious reasons. However, he did not mention Al Qaeda.

Foreign nationals who participate in American training courses undergo an inspection process.

The Pentagon says it includes screening for illegal drug activities, support for terrorist organizations, corruption and criminal behavior.

The video contained audio from top AQAP leader Qassim al-Rimi who claimed “full responsibility” for the attack by Alshamrani and called him “the hero, the brave knight.”

A suspected US drone attack destroyed a building with Al-Qaeda militants in East Yemen last week. President Donald Trump has retweeted a number of tweets and media reports that seemed to provide confirmation for the strike that killed al-Rimi.

Katz also said that AQAP did not state “May Allah protect him” regarding al-Rimi, as the releases usually do. “(This) adds even more suggestion that he is indeed being murdered,” she tweeted.

Al-Rimi was one of the founders of AQAP and became the leader of the group after Nasser al-Wahishi was killed in an American drone attack in 2015.