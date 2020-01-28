Al Pacino beats some Nazis in Amazon Studios' Super Bowl ad - Adweek

Amazon Studios is returning to the Super Bowl with a 60-second preview of its upcoming Hunters original series, which will premiere on Prime Video on February 21.

The hunters of the same name are an anti-Nazi group that operated in New York in 1977. When they discover that high-ranking Nazi officials live among them and establish a Fourth Reich, the eclectic hunter team sets out to take the Nazis to court and thwart their new genocide plans, ”a statement said.

In the 10 episode series, Al Pacino appears as Meyer Offerman, the leader of the Hunters, and Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson’s films) as a new addition. It was produced by Amazon Studios, Jordan Peeles Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment.

“A big part of our strategy is to deliver a huge, ambitious Tentpole series that moves around the world and is well received by viewers. We believe Hunters is just that, ”said Akiva Griffith, director of advertising at Amazon Studios, on the Television Critics Association winter press tour earlier this month.

The series was created by David Weil, who acts as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer.

“My grandmother was a Holocaust survivor. She told me stories about her time in the war. And as a small child … they felt like comics and superheroes, ”said Weil during the press tour. “When I got older, I struggled with the feeling of birthright. What was my responsibility now to continue your story? … For me it was a love letter to my grandmother. It was an effort to attract this watchful cape in the face of increasing anti-Semitism in the world – racism, xenophobia. It was a desire to solve hidden crimes and hidden truths. “

This is the third consecutive Super Bowl ad for Amazon Studios promoting the new Hanna series in 2019. Jack Ryan with John Krasinski celebrated Amazon Studios’ Super Bowl debut in 2018.

It was not immediately clear when the ad would appear in the game. In the meantime, Amazon confirmed that it will also promote Super Bowl 2020 and teased a # BeforeAlexa concept with comedian Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, actress Portia de Rossi. However, no further details have been released.

