Al Horford believes that his role in the Sixers offensive is "very limited"

Loading...

With the dissolution of the Celtics last summer, Al Horford was one of the first to suffer a fall. Since then he has admitted what most of us already suspected, i.e. H. That last season's team version was unsustainable in the long run. When Horford signed with the Sixers, he joined another Eastern Conference powerhouse that seemed ready to take the next step.

Given his influence on the Celtics during his tenure, it was easy to call Horford one of the most underrated free agent moves of the summer, a player who could possibly be the missing ingredient for a championship candidate just around the corner make the leap.

So far, it has not really worked. Horford struggled to find his niche with the Sixers this season. On average, he has reached career lows in shooting and rebounding and is close to a career with few goals. Horford says he doesn't live up to expectations, but he believes this is at least in part due to how he was used in the Philadelphia offensive plans.

About Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer:

"I'm on the team and do what I can to help us," said Horford. "But offensively, I'm very limited in what I can do, so I can't control it.

"All I have to do is make sure I'm there for the team and do everything we can to help us win."

***

"It's always an adjustment phase when you're on a new team," said Horford. "Things don't necessarily click the way you want them to. It's just another challenge."

Head coach Brett Brown said he was in constant communication with Horford to find a solution, but the bottom line was that Horford had to sacrifice with one of the league's best starting formations. The challenge is to find out how to continue to take advantage of these opportunities.

The Sixers as a team have not yet bet on having a player like Horford in their rotation. Between 23 and 12, they hold fifth place in the east and a dash below some of their conference rivals. It is a big goal to find out how Horford can best be used if the next step is to be taken.

(Philadelphia Inquirer)

(tagsToTranslate) dimemag (t) sports (t) al horford (t) nba christmas day games (t) philadelphia 76ers