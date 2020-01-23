Former Vice President Al Gore urged governments to take immediate action to combat climate change, compared to September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and some of the best-known military battles in history.

His comments came on Wednesday when, according to the CNBC, he made a closing statement at a panel of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Gore said climate change is “going much faster” worse than most people think.

“This is Thermopylae. This is Agincourt. This is Dunkirk. This is the Ardennes offensive. This is September 11th,” he said.

And the Independent quoted him as saying: “We have to face this opportunity.

“The burden of acting on the shoulders of today’s generation of people is a challenge to our moral imagination.”

When asked if anything had made him confident, Gore replied: “The young generation is a source of hope.”

In a Wednesday tweet, Gore praised the 17-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg.

“Nice to see @GretaThunberg on # WEF20 today. Once again I was impressed by her strong and sobering call to action. Nobody speaks the truth to power like she does: ‘Our house is still burning. Her inaction is heating up Flames to the hour, “he wrote.

