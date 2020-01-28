Akim Aliu has two points in first matches with Czech club HC Litvinov

Akim Aliu had two points in his first two games with HC Litvinov in Extraliga, Czech Republic – the first two professional games he played in since he skated in 14 games last season with the Orlando Solar Bears from ECHL.

In his first game – a 4-3 shootout loss against HC Kometa Brno on January 26 – Aliu assisted with a goal scored by teammate Lukáš Válek. After collecting a pass to the corner by Pawel Zygmunt, Aliu Válek fed the ball into the net so that he could shot the ball behind the keeper.

In his second game – a 5-1 win over HC Plzeň on Tuesday – Aliu scored his team’s third goal. During a power play late in the second period, Aliu made a shot from the top left circle past the goalkeeper.

30-year-old Aliu made headlines at the end of last year when he drew attention to racist remarks made by his former coach – Bill Peters – while both played for AHL Rockford. Peters eventually resigned from his work at the Calgary Flames and Aliu’s decision to go public opened the door for other players to speak out about unacceptable actions from other coaches.

At the beginning of December Aliu met NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and other executives. After the meeting, Aliu said he believes “a big change” will come to the hockey culture.

When he signed with HC Litvinov earlier this month, Aliu told The AP that he hoped that his decision to move to Europe would not delay the momentum for player power that he had helped sparks.

“It was a difficult decision,” Aliu said. “We are doing a good job here to shed light on the problems in the game. My hesitation was not to lose this momentum. “

HC Litvinov is currently in penultimate place in Czech Extraliga and runs the risk of being relegated at the end of the season with 12 games remaining.