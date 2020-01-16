Ajla Tomljanovic plans to grow in 2020

Her year included a debut at the Fed Cup in Australia’s defeat in the final after clearing regulatory issues that prevented her from representing Australia.

In 2020, her focus will be on improving more and closing the gap between her and Australian Ashleigh Barty in first place.

“It’s always about pushing more, and I think I get smarter and learn something new about myself every year. And somehow I always think that I can improve my game further, which I think I do having done out of season in the past, but I can always build every week, “she said.

“So I just want to give it a bigger boost this year.”

Sharapova joins the Australian Open at the age of 32 and after a horror season in 2019. Due to a shoulder injury, she played only 15 games and took first place worldwide.

“Ajla handled the [gusty] conditions much better today in the first set, and in the second set I was a bit more aggressive and put a little more pressure on them,” said Sharapova.

In Hobart, preparations for Garbine Muguruza’s Australian Open met with a hurdle. The two-time Grand Slam winner withdrew from Hobart International due to a viral illness.

The second seed of the WTA tournament was to be played on Thursday evening in the quarterfinals against Russian Veronika Kudermetova.

“I’m really sad to have to withdraw from Hobart International,” said the winner of the French Open 2016 and Wimbledon champion 2017 in a statement.

“It is such a special tournament for me and it was great to be back this year. Thanks to all the wonderful fans and hopefully I can be back.”

Muguruza, who won the Hobart title six years ago, secured a match point in the second round in a tough 3-set win against Ons Jabeur.

The world’s number 34 has four days to recover before the Australian Open kicks off on Monday.

In Adelaide, Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka said she was ready to face Ashleigh Bartys number 1 in the world after defeating an elite opponent at Adelaide International.

Sabalenka, number 12 in the world, prevailed in a quarter-finals on Memorial Drive with 6: 4 and 6: 2 against the number 4 of Simona Halep on Thursday.

Loading

Sabalenka prevailed against the Ukrainian Dayana Yastremska in the semifinals, who defeated Croatian Donna Vekic 6: 4 and 6: 3 in the round of 16.

Last year, Sabalenka defeated Barty in the semifinals of the Wuhan WTA tournament in China – her third win in five games against the Queenslanders.

When asked if her win over Halep showed the tennis world that she had the potential to be number 1 in the world, Sabalenka replied: “I knew it beforehand.”

“Of course I’m happy about this victory, especially against big fighters like Simona … it feels good.”

Anthony is a sports reporter at The Age.

Most seen in sports

Loading