Aisha Dee Interview about The Bold Type Season 4

A moment has arrived The type in bold season one when the first black social media director of Scarlet – the fictional women’s magazine – hits her face in the face of a randomly intolerable white man and fights back while the police rush into her to enthrall her. As a viewer who lives in the reality in which black people are harmed or killed by police violence with surprising regularity, my first thought was not suitable for printing online. But my second thought was just unbelief and I was not the only one. Aisha Dee, the actress who handled Kat Edison’s fist with anger, was just as unbelievable as I was.

“At first I thought,” Well, there’s no way this girl looked in the mirror and didn’t see a black girl staring at her, because that’s it. ” This makes no sense, “the Australian actress told POPSUGAR. “Of course she would run away from the police. This is crazy, all of you!”

“It’s not perfect, but nothing is, and we don’t pretend.”

But being black at that time in the show was not a major factor in Kat’s identity. The idea that it was so was a point of discussion in season two between Kat and one of the only two black males in the show, Alex (Matt Ward). We learn that Kat’s inability to tackle race and how it affects her life comes from her parents, a rich black man and a white woman (Curtiss Cook and Fiona Highet), who learned to see her breed as little as possible and to label to ignore. A conversation with Alex is needed to stimulate her coming to Jesus moment in season two. But that was almost three years ago, and both Kat and The type in bold have come a long way since then. It is a journey that Dee is proud of, especially since the show is sliding into its fourth season, which premiered on January 23.

“It’s not perfect, but nothing is, and we don’t pretend,” said the 26-year-old actress about the show’s progress from budding drama series to the current acclaim. “And I love it when people watching the show contribute and there is a dialogue about how people think about the show.”

The show has sparked a lot of discussion since its premiere in June 2017, from the obsession with “the dot com” to the frank display of sexuality and the chaos of life in the media industry. For Kat, her journey to season four had to deal with dealing with the reality of her racial identity, discovering her attraction to women and tackling urban politics. Few people decide to run to the city council on a whim, but Kat tried in season three. She did not eventually win the election, but she did make a gloomy decision about her love life that Dee said she finds pretty cool.

“She is currently suffering a lot of losses,” the actress said about Kat’s misery in the elections and the end of her relationship with photographer Adena El-Amin (Nikohl Boosheri) and her former campaign leader, Tia Clayton (Alexis Floyd). “It feels like a lot of her safety net has been stripped because she found a lot of refuge at Adena. She certainly thought it at Tia and I think the election gave her a goal. Now everything is gone. So we are going to see her rebuild it it’s great because the trajectory of success is often depicted as a linear, step-by-step thing. It’s cool to see a powerful character like Kat fail. “

“It’s cool to see a powerful character like Kat fail.”

When I see that Kat is the director of an entire department before she turns 30, I can confidently say that failure has no place in her vocabulary. As the boldest of the show’s main trio, Kat has never been afraid to use her power for her newest charity, from taking the head against the board of Scarlet to hiring her favorite intern without getting a university degree to get it organize a star-studded LGBTQIA prom when she discovers that a lesbian bar she is visiting is being closed. But it is clear that she is a woman on a mission that enters season four. Dee explained that she would use the Scarlet platform “in a different way than we have seen her do before.” (Cue a realistic euphoric moment of realization while Dee remembered the insane events in season four that she had forgotten but could not share.)

Of course, like most In bold understanding viewers, one aspect of Kat’s journey that I find particularly exciting is her relationship with Adena. When I asked Dee how she felt when Kat broke off three romantic ties with the photographer in season, she revealed that she really liked that decision. Sorry, “Kadena” fans!

“I think it’s important to see, because (often) with television aimed at the young adults (shows) continue this story that you’re not a complete person until you’re with you. And I don’t think that’s true,” Dee explained from. “To be with someone you have to have your own roots in the ground. And Kat wasn’t there yet. It was clear to me, especially as someone inspired by this fictional character, that I have the blessing to be able to play.”

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sKea4bUz8k (/ embed)

That’s all well and good, but it makes things a bit more complicated since the two are now working together because Adena is Scarlet’s new internal photographer. According to Dee, the new dynamic is interesting for the pure drama of all this, but she believes that there is also an element of beauty in this new phase of their relationship. “They both had time to decide how they feel about each other and how they feel about what happened and just reconnect in a completely new way to wipe the board and start over,” she said.

It is clear from the way Dee talks about the former couple that she is a fan of the couple (she said Adena is the somewhat less problematic Mr. Big of Kat, which is a different discussion altogether), but she is still pleased to see that Kat explores her dating options in season four. When it comes to relationships, Kat never had a committed relationship with anyone before Adena and only had dalliances with men. Dee did not go into details, but she did reveal that Kat would open “a little” again. She pointed out that trying to date after breaking your heart is more frightening than being ignorant.

“When you first start dating, you don’t know what can go wrong. And after you have torn your heart in two, you take a step to go back. It’s so scary,” she said. “It’s special that fans get to see Kat’s first heartache and that she tries again and fails a little, not treating people the way she should have. But this is all out of pure naivety. She is learning and we are going to learn with her. “

“I think it’s a universal experience of struggling with your racial identity and how you feel about it.”

It is especially wonderful to see Kat struggling with her identity on the screen, because it is rare that we experience this story with a black woman. Recalling that moment from season one where Kat fought back against a police officer, I asked Dee how she thought about the progress of Kat’s exploration of her identity. Although the actress is biracial, she noted that she did not have the same experiences as her character when it comes to thinking about her racial background.

“I had to look for and really look at who Kat is. She opened herself up so late in life for women, it makes sense that her racial identity would appear a little later,” she told me. “She grew up in a bubble and she grew up with a lot of privilege. So I’m sure her parents protected her from many things that were going on in the world. It’s not something I’ve experienced myself, but I think that it is a universal experience to struggle with your racial identity and how you feel about it. “

She further explained that there were times in her own life when she was a fetish because she was biracial and she enjoyed the attention because “it was a way for me to feel safe and accepted.” But then there would be times when she would change herself to another version because “it feels better in this environment.” As any black person knows, switching codes can be the only way to adapt to your environment.

Although we laughed at Kat’s brutality who talked back to a police officer after brutally slapping a white man in the face, Dee said it was great that fans could see the character and learn about herself in real time. “I think Kat should fall in love with herself,” said the actress. “And falling in love with yourself can mean that you love your body and personality, but it also means falling in love with your racial identity, which is difficult and not just for black or white people. So it’s important to see this journey where she falls in love with herself again. “

And Kat still has a way to go. Although Dee promised that fans will see Kat’s parents again this season, she admitted that we are not diving into one of the social director’s mysterious extended families – although she has thrown an idea where fans can see Kat navigating on both sides of her family . But in the fourth season of the show, Kat will have to deal with two break up, a shakeup at Scarlet, her renewed interest in dating and her ever-growing desire to fight injustice wherever she finds it. And although she would not admit spoilers, one thing Dee could share was her hope for Kat after season four.

“I want Kat to start her own magazine, and I want it to be huge, I want it to obscure everything. It will be a platform for all weird people, people of color and all marginalized voices,” she revealed with a smile. “I am really in the media industry, and after reading Elaine Welteroth’s book, I felt it was logical that Kat would be Elaine of all this and create an empire.”

Considers how collaborative the cast and crew of The type in bold seem to be, we could see Dee’s dream for Kat the media magnate come true! Season five, anyone?