AirU in Amarillo has prevailed for 2020

If you’ve been to Townsquare Village recently, you may have noticed that AirU is no longer. Don’t worry, because they have Amp by 2020. Yes, they changed their name and added some fun.

No, you don’t have to worry about the kids having one less place to have a good time. Amp’d Attraction Park is here to solve this case of boredom. Not only do you still have all the great trampolines and arcade and prizes, you can also look forward to the Meltdown Ride, the Nina Course and the Human Bumperballs. What more can you ask for?

So how do you make your plans for fun things this weekend. Don’t forget you can get Amp’d. Make sure you follow her Facebook page HERE. They don’t want to miss out on any fun to add ….. or specials.

This would be a fun place to host your child’s birthday party. Contact them for details. Remember that you go out with your family regularly. Reservation is not required. So if one day you want to reward your child after school, you can go and get them there. I have a feeling that you will surely rise in the coolness count.

The Amp’d Attraction Park is located at 5461 McKenna Square in the Townsquare Village.

