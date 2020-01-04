Airstrike kills 5 Iran-backed militias traveling by car, according to an Iraq official

Loading...

An Iraqi official says an airstrike hit two cars carrying Iran-backed militias north of Baghdad, a day after a US attack on Iran’s chief general Qassem Soleimani. The official said five members of the militia were killed. Iraqi state television and the media arm of Iran-backed militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, also reported on the attack. The group said their doctors were attacked. The airstrike occurs amid growing tensions between the United States and Iraq. Iran promised to seek revenge for a US air strike near the Baghdad airport that killed the intellectual author of his interventions in the Middle East, and the United States said on Friday that he sent thousands more soldiers to the region as tensions rose in the wake. of selective murder. The death of General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite of the Quds Force of Iran, marks a major escalation in the confrontation between Washington and Iran, which has accelerated from one crisis to another since President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear agreement of 2015 and imposed crippling sanctions. The ongoing conflict could affect other parts of the region, endangering US troops in Iraq, Syria and beyond. Around 5,200 US soldiers are in Iraq to train Iraqi forces and help fight the militants of the Islamic State group.

