AirPods Pro Reach Record Level, MacBook Air Offers Plus

Thursday’s best deals include Apple’s latest AirPods Pro, as well as markdowns on the 13-inch MacBook Air and the popular Twelve South AirFly accessory. Find out more about the latest 9to5Toys lunch break below.

Apple AirPods Pro Returns to Amazon at Low Prices

Amazon offers Apple AirPods Pro for $ 235. Regularly $ 249, today’s offer is Amazon’s all-time low price and our previous mention. AirPods Pro offers a refreshed version of the popular original version, now with active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip guarantees fast connectivity and up to 24 hours of battery life. I got the latest news from Apple on launch day and I have to say the hype is real. Our Jeff Benjamin accepted in his practical exam, noting that the AirPods Pro “have incredible sound, they are ultra-portable, have great autonomy and have incredible active noise cancellation”.

Get $ 199 OFF on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon is currently taking $ 199 off the last two models of Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air with offers of $ 900. Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, an 8th generation dual-core Intel i5 processor and 128 GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Twelve South AirFly provides Bluetooth to your AirPods

AT&T offers the Twelve South AirFly Bluetooth wireless transmitter for $ 20. For comparison, it generally sells for around $ 40. Today’s deal matches our previous mention, as well as the best we’ve ever followed. Twelve South AirFly makes it easy to connect AirPods and other Bluetooth devices to legacy 3.5mm audio sources. Ideal for planes where wireless connectivity is almost non-existent, but you can also find it useful in the gym or with Nintendo Switch. More than eight hours of battery life ensures that you have your songs throughout the day. Find out more in our practical exam.

