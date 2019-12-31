AirPods Pro on sale alongside $ 250 off 16-inch MacBook Pro

Loading...

AirPods Pro returns to Amazon at an all time high while Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro is $ 250 off. The iPad mini 5 also benefits from a significant discount. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

AirPods Pro drops to $ 235

Amazon currently offers Apple AirPods Pro for $ 235. Instead of $ 249, today’s offer is at the lowest we have seen to date and corresponds to our previous mention. IIf you missed buying a pair of the latest Apple headphones during the holidays, you now have another chance to get a discount on the coveted accessory.

Bringing active noise cancellation in the mix, the AirPods Pro enhance the standard version of Apple headphones with a new design offering a customizable fit, IPX4 water resistance and up to 4.5 hours of listening per charge, or 24 hours when using the redesigned load Case. Find out more in our recent practical review.

Get $ 250 off the Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers the Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3 GHz / 16 GB / 1 TB in space gray for $ 2,549. This represents a saving of $ 250 compared to the normal rate of Best Buy and other retailers, as well as a match of the best we have followed on Amazon.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro features a completely redesigned “Magic” keyboard alongside a larger 3072 × 1920 screen. There is 1 TB of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, up to 16 GB of RAM, and a redesigned touch bar with physical escape and power buttons. See our practical exam for more details.

iPad mini 5 grabs a $ 40 rebate

Amazon is currently taking $ 40 off Apple’s iPad mini 5, which brings the 256 GB Wi-Fi + Cellular model to $ 639. Today’s deal is the best price we have followed on Amazon. Almost all other retailers charge the full rate at this time.

Apple’s latest iPad mini offers an ultra-portable design, a 7.9-inch Retina display and an A12 chip + an M12 coprocessor. Touch ID completes the list of notable features as well as support for Apple Pencil. We announced its smart form factor as a defining characteristic “when portability matters most” in our practical review.

Save $ 70 on the Kenwood 7 inch CarPlay Receiver

The official Best Buy eBay store currently offers the Kenwood 7 inch dashboard CarPlay and the DMX7706S Android automatic receiver for $ 329.99 shipped. Normally at $ 400, today’s offer saves you $ 70 and corresponds to our previous mention for the best price we have seen in the past. With a seven-inch touch screen, the Kenwood CarPlay and Android Auto receiver is an essential upgrade for your journey. In particular, it allows you to keep an eye on directions, playing music and even more child’s play when traveling.

This HomeKit smart outdoor outlet costs $ 30

Meross Direct via Amazon is currently offering its new Smart HomeKit Outdoor Dual Socket for $ 30. Just launched yesterday, today’s offer is valid for a $ 5 rebate and marks a new low. Under the sign of HomeKit support, this smart socket sports a weather-resistant design that allows you to integrate exterior lights and more into your configuration. It has two individually controllable sockets and in addition to Siri support, you can also use Alexa, Assistant and your smartphone to control it.

Best trade-in offers

9to5Mac also keeps an eye on the best trade-in deals on the iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best exchange deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or just head to our exchange partner directly if you want to recycle, exchange or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way! Use code 9to5mac for a $ 15 extra on all trades.

