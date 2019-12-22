AirPods Pro offers a major improvement in Bluetooth latency, new test programs & # 39; s

Loading...

AirPods Pro offers remarkable improvements compared to earlier AirPods, such as noise reduction and transparency mode. Another advantage that has gone somewhat under the radar is improved latency. A new blog post from Stephen Coyle, a musician and software developer, is investigating that improvement.

One thing to note, such as Coyle, is that latency is not a problem for video playback. This is because the video playback may be slightly delayed to ensure that the audio is set up correctly. Latency is a problem for sounds that are & # 39; unpredictable & # 39 ;, says Coyle. This includes user-initiated sounds, sound effects in games and more.

To measure latency, Coyle has two different tests:

I use two pieces of software to play the audio that I measure. First, the standard iOS keyboard, because this is probably the most common place where people encounter this problem. Second, a game that I developed, called Tapt. This is a good benchmark because I have written the game with a specific need for low audio latency, and I am familiar with the technical foundation.

The difference between his game and the iOS keyboard is that the former starts and maintains an "audio session" continuously, but not the latter. With his app and the keyboard, Coyle has a series of sounds:

With every combination of device and software, I activate ten sounds in a row, using a metronome set to 90 bpm to keep things consistent. To run the keyboard I throw away the first tap for the reasons mentioned above (in a context where latency is really important, developers can easily do what I have done with Tapt). Finally, the average of these 19 measurements gives the latency figures that I quote below.

What about the results? The first generation of AirPods, which use the Apple W1 chip, measure the latency of 274 ms. Second generation AirPods, released earlier this year and powered by Apple's newer H1 chip, lower latency to 178 ms. And AirPods Pro, which use the same H1 chip, are even better at 144ms.

The 130 ms improvement from the first generation AirPods to the AirPods Pro may not seem like much on paper, Coyle admits, but "the perceptual difference makes the AirPods Pro tempting almost seamless."

What is also noticeable is the improvement between the second generation AirPods and AirPods Pro, although they use the same H1 chip for connectivity. This means that Apple has found new ways to improve latency with the same chip.

In addition to AirPods, Beats Studio 3 measured with just over 250ms latency, followed by the Sony WH-CH700N with just under 250ms latency. You can find the full message from Coyle here on his blog and download his Tapt app from the App Store.

