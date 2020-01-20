AirPods and MacBook Air on sale today

Friday’s best deals include second-generation AirPods starting at $ 129, plus a 13-inch MacBook Air at $ 900, and you can get a 21-inch iMac at $ 950. See below for all of this and more in the last 9to5Toys lunch break.

Second generation AirPods are back on Amazon low

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $ 129. Typically, you pay $ 159, with today’s contract going to Amazon at a low price. Switch to the same AirPods with a wireless charging case for $ 169 (Reg. $ 199). Second generation AirPods support “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them during our practical exam.

Get $ 199 OFF on Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air

Amazon offers the Apple 13GB MacBook Air 128GB for $ 900. For comparison, this represents a savings of $ 199 over the regular rate and a match of the best we’ve seen outside of vacation mentions in recent months.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, an 8th generation dual-core Intel i5 processor and 128 GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Get a 21-inch Apple iMac for $ 950

Amazon offers previous generation 2.3 GHz / 8 GB / 1 TB iMac 21 inch for $ 950. Initially $ 1,099, today’s offer is $ 150 over the regular rate. We saw it drop to $ 900 once in August, otherwise it remained stable at that price. The Apple iMac is a solid option for students or those who don’t need the latest technology. It has 802.11ac Wi-Fi and comes with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2.

