Airplane with 100 accidents in Kazakhstan that resulted in at least 7 deaths – National

A plane with 95 passengers and five crew members crashed near the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan on Friday, killing at least seven people, the aviation authorities told the Central Asian nation.

The aircraft had flown towards the capital, Nur-Sultan, and had "lost altitude and broken through a concrete fence during takeoff" before hitting a small building, the Kazakh civil aviation committee said in a statement.

"At the moment there are 7 people."

The Almaty Committee and airport said that the emergency services are working on the ground to save the survivors.

