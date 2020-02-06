Airplane to get Canadians from Wuhan countries at the epicenter of new coronavirus outbreak

WUHAN, China (NEWS 1130) – Two weeks after Wuhan, China died of the new corona virus and a few hundred Canadians who wanted to come home finally left the city.

More than 300 Canadians have asked for help to get out of the epicenter of the outbreak, but only 211 have a seat in the chartered plane, organized by the federal government. An American aircraft is expected to transport a few dozen Canadians, said Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne. A second aircraft is also secured, in case.

“We will look at the manifesto and if there are still Canadians who want to be evacuated, we naturally have the other option to send a second Canadian plane,” Champagne said on Wednesday.

First plane lands in Wuhan

The first plane that has spent the last few days in Hanoi, Vietnam, has landed in Wuhan and embarking is slowly on its way.

Evacuees are screened before, during and after the flight, which is expected to take off on Thursday evening at local time – around 9:00 PST. It was initially supposed to leave Thursday morning, but was delayed 21 hours due to weather conditions.

“The military contribution to this part of the operation consists of a medical team consisting of six medical professionals from the Canadian Forces Health Services,” said Major General T-J Cadieu of the Department of National Defense.

“They have the task of conducting a health check of returnees as part of the aircraft aboard procedures in Wuhan and to monitor the health of returnees on their return flight to Canada.”

The flight is expected to stop in Vancouver before landing in Trenton, Ontario, where a military base will be on board, including the crew, for a 14-day quarantine.

Ship placed in quarantine

Meanwhile, two Canadians on a quarantined cruise ship in Japan are among about 20 people on board who have tested positive for viruses. The Diamond Princess, with a total of 3,700 people, including about 250 Canadians, is quarantined for two weeks after several people first fell ill earlier this week.

The two Canadians did not initially test positive, when 10 people were escorted and the ship was locked.

All infected people have since been taken to the coast and are being treated in the hospital.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday that Canada has involved the Japanese government to see what support can be offered to those on the cruise ship.

The new coronavirus, which has spread to a number of countries, including Canada, has infected more than 28,000 people in China, of whom more than 560 have died.

– With files from The Canadian Press