Airplane to detain Canadians in Wuhan on their way to Vietnam to await approval

OTTAWA (NEWS 1130) – The aircraft chartered to detain hundreds of Canadians at the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak back to Canada is en route to Vietnam.

Canada’s foreign minister says that once in Hanoi the plane and crew will wait for work from the federal government that has been given the green light to enter the quarantine zone in the Wuhan area of ​​China.

Reports suggest that repatriation efforts will take place later this week, on Thursday.

“The reason why we staged (in Hanoi) is because you usually get permission to enter the airspace in China within a few hours, so based on this practice of our colleagues, we know that we have a plane ready, refueled and with the crew on board to be ready to fly in just when we get the permission, “said Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne Tuesday.

Evacuation flights may only enter the airspace at night, he added.

In the meantime, the federal government has been in contact with the people who were included in the first manifestation for repatriation efforts.

“My general message to Canadians, we work for everyone,” said Champagne. “I know there have been talks about Canadians, permanent residents. It is clear that the indication we got from officials in China was that a Canadian citizen would be allowed to leave and maintain the family unit with regard to children.”

Foreigners may leave the country unless they show symptoms. The federal government said it has advocated unity in the family and has been able to reach an agreement with Beijing to repatriate permanent residents who are the primary caregiver of a minor.

Health Minister says that if people show symptoms, they are not allowed to board the flight. Coronavirus symptoms are similar to the common cold / flu. Coughing, sneezing, runny nose and fever. #cdnpoli

– Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) 4 February 2020

However, this means that families can still separate if parents have a different nationality or status in Canada.

“I saw the news, I saw the stories of the families. Of course everyone wants to do their best to bring all these people home, “said Champagne. “I understand their attachment to Canada, they want to come back and I feel the compassion to bring them. However, I have to work with the Chinese health authorities who have been very clear that those who are allowed on board are aliens traveling with foreign passports. “

A second aircraft has also been chartered in the event that more Canadians want to return to Canada than there are seats in the first aircraft.

Champagne notes that not everyone who has asked for help to leave can eventually take a seat on the aircraft that is protected by the government.

“As you appreciated, some people decide to come, others tell us they don’t want to come anymore, and when I look at best practices in terms of what happens with other repatriations, the number of no-shows is around 20 percent, “he said.