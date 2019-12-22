Airplane that crashed on Vancouver Island and was found by the search and rescue team

Loading...

Published on December 22, 2019 at 3:10 p.m.

Smaller font

Reduce the font size of the article

-ON

Larger font

Increase the font size of the article

A +

A plane that crashed on Vancouver Island on Saturday was found, the Canadian Joint Rescue Coordination Center said.

The JRC is currently unable to disclose whether there were survivors or not.

The plane was due to arrive in Tofino on Saturday, but a search was made when it never arrived, said JRCC-Maj. Sandra Bourne.

CONTINUE READING:

Several deaths after plane crashes on the northern island of Gabriola, BC



Airplanes and search and rescue workers were dropped off late Saturday afternoon, but when the crews approached the site, it was too dark to see, Borowski said.

"When they got there, it was evening, it was dark. They couldn't find anything, "said Borowski.

According to Bourne, the search began at dawn on Sunday when the crews said they had found a crash site on the west coast of Vancouver Island at Stewardson Inlet.

The story continues under the advertisement

The officers were unable to specify the type of aircraft in question or the number of passengers on board.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR