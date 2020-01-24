The three firefighters who died after their plane crashed fighting bushfires in southern New South Wales were referred to as “brave Americans”.

Investigators will begin to put together the events that caused the large water tanker Zeus to crash in the Snowy Mountains on Thursday afternoon.

The three firefighters died after the plane crashed into the ground and exploded in a “big fireball,” said Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service representative.

US Ambassador Arthur Culvahouse said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“The brave Americans who died near Snowy Monaro died to help Australia in need,” he said in a statement.

“Thank you Australia for your compassion and solidarity.”

The three firefighters were remembered as “brave Americans”. Photo: AAP

Panicked tone of an operator on the ground calling for help when he saw the plane crash was broadcast by Nine News.

“Fire extinguishing communication … red message, speak to your captain. Message, that’s red, ”you heard a man say.

The man says the word “crashed” before the sound is briefly interrupted.

“Yes, fire communication … it’s just a ball of flame. Over.”

Secretary of State Marise Payne paid tribute to the US firefighters and said she had conveyed Australia’s condolences to Mr. Culvahouse.

“Our hearts go to their loved ones. They helped Australia, far from their own homes, embody a deep friendship between our two countries, ”Payne said in a statement.

“… Thanks to these three and to all brave firefighters from Australia and around the world. Your service and contribution are exceptional. We are always grateful. “

Investigators from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau will travel to the crash site to collect evidence.

“If a critical security problem is identified in the course of the investigation, the ATSB will immediately notify the relevant interest groups so that appropriate and timely security measures can be taken,” the ATSB said.

NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said Thursday’s deadly conditions showed that the unprecedented fire season was “far from over”.

“We cannot thank people enough for continuing to endanger their security to protect the lives and property of others, even though they cannot withstand the conditions,” she said.

In response to the tragedy, the company has grounded its Large Air Tankers fleet as a precautionary measure and as a “sign of respect,” RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons told reporters.

The landing of the fleet will affect aerial firefighting capacity, but the decision was understandable, said Shane Fitzsimmons, RFS commissioner.

“It is absolutely justified and I support them 100 percent,” he said.

“They are very aware of the emotional and psychological impact of such a tragedy on the rest of their workforce, not only here in Australia, but also in North America or Canada.”

The risk of fire is expected to decrease on Friday due to the milder weather conditions throughout NSW.

The authorities will contact the families of the plane crash victims before they reveal their names to the public.

The aircraft was owned by the Canadian airline Coulson Aviation and was contracted by the RFS.

The owners of the company are traveling to Australia and are expected to arrive later on Friday.

Several countries have helped Australia during the bushfire crisis, including the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Papua New Guinea and Japan.

Some countries have dispatched firefighters and airplanes, while others have borrowed military troops to support operations on the ground.

The death of the three Americans increases the number of firefighters killed in this brush fire season to eight.

– With agencies