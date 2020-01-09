Airplane crash in Ukraine following Iranian missile impact, American suspects

Loading...

US officials now suspect Ukrainian airliner that crashed Tuesday night in Iran, killing 176 people on board, was fired from the sky by one of Iran’s anti-aircraft missile systems, likely as a result a horrible mistake.

Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752, a Boeing 737-800 traveling from Tehran to Kiev, fell in flames just as Iran fired a ground-to-surface missile shootout at two US military bases in neighboring Iraq. While investigators have not determined the cause of the crash, a Ukrainian government source told The Daily Beast that their main theory at the moment is that an Iranian missile shot down the convicted plane.

President Donald Trump publicly speculated on Thursday that the Iranians shot down the plane, an allegation first reported by Newsweek.

“I have my suspicions. I don’t want to say that because other people also have their suspicions, “Trump said in the White House when asked what he thought happened to PS752. “He was flying in a fairly difficult area and someone could have made a mistake. Some say it was mechanical. Personally, I don’t think it’s even an issue, personally. So we will see what will happen. “

The US office of the director of national intelligence declined to comment. But a senior European official read the information, said that the United States had determined that Iran had probably shot down the plane.

Newsweek reported that the preliminary assessment by US officials was that a Russian-made anti-aircraft system mistakenly fired on the civilian airliner during a time of massively increased tensions between the United States and Iran after the US assassination of Iranian foreign security chief Qassem Soleimani.

The international nature of this tangle of weapons systems and security interests – a Russian air defense system, a Ukrainian airliner, tensions with the United States – complicates efforts to investigate the accident.

Already, the head of the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization, Ali Abedzadeh, said this week that the country “will not give the manufacturer and the Americans the black boxes.” It is not yet known in which country the black box will go for the investigation. “Responding to reports of a possible missile strike on the plane on Thursday, Abezadeh called the allegations” illogical “and” scientifically impossible “.

CBS News reported that U.S. intelligence received signals from a lighted radar and that U.S. satellites also detected two surface-to-air missile launches, which occurred shortly before the plane exploded .

A preliminary report from the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization said the flight took off from Imam Khomeini Airport en route to Kiev at 6:13 a.m. local time, and crashed shortly thereafter. Iranian missiles targeting bases in Iraq had been launched about five hours earlier.

“The flight continued to climb while under the control of Imam Khomeini’s control tower, was then delivered to the approach unit at Mehrabad Airport, and was approved to climb to 26,000 feet. After losing contact with [air traffic control] at 6:18 a.m., the plane crashed near Sabashahr, located on the outskirts of Tehran. ”

Witnesses on the ground and on other flights interviewed by Iranian investigators said “a fire started on the intensifying plane, then touched the ground, causing an explosion”.

Under international aviation rules, the authorities of the country where the accident occurred have the power to investigate the accident. Countries representing the owner of a crashed aircraft, its manufacturer and the victims may also participate in the investigation.

Among the dead were nationals from more than half a dozen countries. Eighty-two were listed as Iranian and 63 as Canadian, many of whom were of Iranian origin.

In a statement released Thursday, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs François-Philippe Champagne said he had been in contact with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, and “stressed the need to quickly grant Canadian authorities the ‘access to Iran to provide counseling, assist in the identification of the deceased and participate in the investigation of the accident. “

Shortly after the accident, images began to circulate on social media, supposedly showing the remains of a missile fired by a Russian-made SA-15 air defense system near the accident site. Iranian air defense is equipped with the SA-15 system, but experts in open source imagery have warned that the images are not verified.

“Currently, there are two separate images showing what appears to be the same Tor missile head on the ground. There have been reports that these images were taken near the crash, “Nick Waters, lead investigator at Bellingcat, an open source investigative news agency, told The Daily Beast. “However, no one has yet been able to verify these images, and since they contain no background view, it is not yet possible to be certain of where they were taken.”

The prospect that the PS752 was accidentally shot down over a conflict zone is reminiscent of the destruction of MH17, a Malaysian airliner, projected out of the sky over Ukraine by a Russian-made BUK anti-aircraft missile in 2014, killing the 298 people on board.

But for the Iranians, the incident has a special resonance, reminding them of an incident that occurred in 1988 when an American warship fired Iran Air 655 from the sky over the gulf, killing the 290 people on board, including more than 60 children. =

