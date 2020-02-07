The 100th Air Refueling Wing has taken “immediate corrective action” after its official RAF Mildenhall Twitter page in the UK “liked” a tweet from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign and another tweet from the president himself who said he was attacking one of his political rivals a spokeswoman.

“This behavior is not representative of the RAF Mildenhall, the US Air Force, or the standards by which we fly our aircraft,” Captain Lauren Ott told Task & Purpose. “We advised the responsible member and provided remedial training to ensure that no further mistakes will occur in the future.”

A Twitter user posted screenshots of the two tweets in question on Thursday. The President’s first campaign read: “The Republican Party has never been so united!”

In the second tweet, Trump targeted Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT.), Who is vying for his party’s nomination for the election campaign against the president in November.

“Wow! Crazy Bernie Sanders is on the rise in the polls and looks very good against his opponents in the Do Nothing Party,” Trump tweeted on January 12.

The Twitter account is operated by airmen from the Air Refueling Wing’s 100th public affairs bureau, Ott said on Friday.

“Any tweets that were considered to violate DoD guidelines were not liked,” she said.

Ott said that all military and civilian personnel assigned to the wing must adhere to the Department of Defense’s longstanding policy of not carrying out any partisan activities that could imply that the U.S. military has officially approved a particular candidate, campaign, or cause.

“We are committed to upholding this policy and honoring the US Air Force,” said Ott.

News of the two popular tweets came on the same day the Pentagon released a memo from Defense Secretary Mark Esper reminding all troops and civilians not to make any overt political statements or other gestures.

“To maintain the hard-earned trust and confidence of the American people, we must avoid any action that could imply the endorsement of a political party, candidate, or campaign by any element of the department,” Esper wrote in the February 5 memo ,

The issue of partisan statements by members of the service is not limited to a particular party or candidate. In April, the South Carolina Army National Guard recorded Maj. Ginger Tate on a video at a rally for former Vice President Joe Biden, at which she told him that she prayed that he would be elected President.

Tate’s command “took measures they deemed appropriate,” said Captain Jessica Donnelly, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Army National Guard.