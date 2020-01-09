Loading...

The Ukrainian passenger plane that crashed after taking off from Tehran on Wednesday morning – soon after an Iranian missile strike on American targets in Iraq – may have been shot down. “I have my suspicions,” President Trump told reporters on Thursday. “Someone could have made a mistake on the other side,” he said of the accident that killed 176 people, casting doubt on the initial allegations of mechanical failure. “It has nothing to do with us,” added Trump. “Something very terrible has happened.”

Trump made his remarks as reports began to circulate that U.S. intelligence services now believed that Ukrainian International Airlines jet 737-800 had been hit by a surface-to-air missile strike. Two missiles were detected on radar shortly after the plane left Tehran airport before dawn Wednesday. A government official quoted by the Wall Street Journal says that the United States has a “high level of confidence” in this theory of the fatal crash. From the start, Iran blamed the mechanical failures for the accident, but refused to hand over the plane’s black box to Boeing.

UPDATE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, speaking to reporters Thursday afternoon, implicated a missile strike as the cause of the accident. Dozens of passengers on the flight were Canadian citizens: “We have information from several sources, including our allies and our own information. The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile, “he said, suggesting that the strike” may well have been unintentional. “

The accident occurred hours after Iran launched missile strikes at Iraqi bases housing US personnel in response to the American drone strike last week that murdered Iranian military commander, General Qasem Soleimani. Soleimani has commanded the famous Quds Force and Iranian-backed militias across the region, and is accused of having contributed to hundreds of American casualties since the start of the Iraq war.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, President Trump celebrated the fact that the Iranian attack did not kill any American or Iraqi troops. “We have had no casualties, all of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage has been sustained at our military bases,” said Trump. Indeed, the Iranian attacks seemed calibrated to demand a measure of revenge for the murder of Soleimani without creating more bloodshed that could provoke an escalation of the conflict. An Iranian Revolutionary Guard military chief reportedly said of the strikes: “We did not intend to kill. We intended to strike at the enemy’s military machinery. “

The terrible cost of the military conflict is often unpredictable. Grotesque errors occur. But this is clear. Trump has ordered a strike against a senior Iranian government official, claiming that the United States had “caught him in the act” plotting “imminent and gruesome attacks on American diplomats and soldiers.”

The administration has provided no evidence to the public that this is true, and its classified statement to legislators has left many people furious that there was no evidence of an imminent threat. “I learned nothing at the hearing that I had not seen in a newspaper,” said Republican senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. “And none of it was overwhelming that X was going to happen.”

The Soleimani strike sparked a predictable counter strike by the Iranian government. It may be intended to be surgical, but it appears to have caused a collateral disaster. In the midst of the fog of war, dozens of civilians are now dead. The downed airliner reportedly killed 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 20 Ukrainians, 10 Swedes, 4 Afghans and 3 citizens of Germany and Great Britain. There were no survivors.