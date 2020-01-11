Aircraft accident victims reflect changing pattern of Iranian migration to Canada paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Loading...

Many of the crash victims were on their way back to their studies, at universities and high schools throughout Canada. Others prepared to resume their jobs in those institutions or to do research.

Coming to Canada as a student is seen by many Iranian families as a path to a more stable life, said Nilofar Shidmehr, an Iranian-Canadian writer and professor at Simon Fraser University in Vancouver.

“These are Iranians who can afford to pay high tuition (plus) livelihoods for their children and later for the entire family until they settle down,” she said in an email.

But there is also politics at stake; an American travel ban imposed after the election of Donald Trump when the president saw that many Iranian students no longer had plans to study there. So they turned north, said Toronto Pantea Jafari immigration lawyer.

Canada was a cheaper destination than other countries, and also an easier one for friends and relatives to visit, she said.

The figures also show that temporary visas granted to Iranian citizens – including student visas – have risen from 35,793 in 2016 to 99,695 in the first 10 months of this year.

At the same time there is also an increase in the number of refugees. In the first nine months of the year, the Immigration and Refugee Board reports that 3,993 Iranians have submitted asylum applications. In the whole of 2018 there were 2,538 and in 2017 only 679.

Jafari said that Iranians who want to emigrate or visit Canada have been trapped in complicated bureaucracy since the breaking of diplomatic ties between Canada and Iran in 2012, including the closure of the Canadian embassy in Tehran.

Traveling to neighboring country Turkey is required to apply for a visa, and then upon arrival in Canada waiting times to change to permanent residence cards are often much longer than for people from other countries, a situation Iranians have blamed for improved security investigations from the federal government.

That in turn has driven people to the refugee system, where changes there have often accepted claims faster than processing formal immigration permits, Jafari said.

Now those who want to emigrate for legitimate reasons are being rejected because the government does not trust that they are not only applying for asylum.

“It is as if they do not know how to make a middle ground,” said Jafari about the various immigration issues that have arisen as a result of government policies towards Iran.

However, Iran’s political climate has always been a push factor, Shidmehr said. The driver of the first modern wave of Iranian settlements in Canada was the 1979 revolution that overthrew the monarchy, and a new wave of arrivals can be traced to reformists and political refugees fleeing after the 2009 revolution.

“As the situation in Iran deteriorated and became more unstable, more and more people are leaving Iran and coming to Canada,” she said.

The plane crash has opened a direct communication channel between the Iranian and Canadian governments; Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne minister spoke to his Iranian colleague on Wednesday about the investigation into the tragedy.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested on Thursday that Canada does have major problems with Iran, but this situation is slightly different.

“It is clear that we are coming together in the aftermath of a terrible tragedy,” he said at a press conference, where he revealed that intelligence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian rocket, possibly by accident.

“You cannot forget that the majority of the victims of that airline were Iranian citizens and this is something that unites us in our mourning and I think that the desire for answers from families who have lost loved ones is pretty universal.”

Jafari said the relationship between Canada and Iran, including ongoing sanctions, is causing ongoing problems for the diaspora outside of immigration logistics.

“You have no other communities where the two nodes of your personality, and your citizenship, and your being are so at odds with each other,” she said.

“There are not many other countries that the US and Canada have such great concerns with other than Iran. Your left and right are contradictory.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 9, 2020.

Stephanie Levitz, The Canadian Press