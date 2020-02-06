Airbnb prohibits young adults from renting entire homes after police investigations

Ottawa’s first 2020 murder occurred on January 8, when 18-year-old Manyok Akol was shot in a rented Airbnb home on Gilmour Street in Centretown. Three other men, 15, 19 and 20 years old, were injured in the shooting.

Airbnb will limit the ability of young adults to book some traits in Canada in a pilot project aimed at reducing unauthorized parties such as the recent one in Toronto where three young men were killed and others in Ottawa where shot.

The company will forbid most people under the age of 25 to book local listings for entire homes in Canada, managing director Chris Lehane announced Wednesday, insisting that such bookings are much more likely to lead to security incidents, but refuse to provide numbers to claim.

“Three young men lost their lives on Friday evening. Nothing we’re going to say or do will bring those lives back, but we’re definitely going to talk about what we should do from a responsibility perspective, “said Lehane, senior vice president of global policy and communication.

“… For us it’s just not good enough to say that, hey, we are just a reflection, we are a mirror for greater societal challenges. It is incredibly important for us to take responsibility. “

Ottawa’s first 2020 murder occurred on January 8, when 18-year-old Manyok Akol was shot in a rented Airbnb home on Gilmour Street in Centretown. Three other men, 15, 19 and 20 years old, were injured in the shooting.

The police also investigated a shooting at a Nepean house rented through Airbnb last October. Two injured men came to different hospitals. Guns and gang detectives also investigated a shooting in an Airbnb home on Meadowlands Drive in November.

On November 28, the municipality of Ottawa adopted regulations for short-term accommodations that make it illegal for people to rent a house on Airbnb unless it is a primary residence. City employees write the statutes and changes to the planning policy of the city. The work is expected to last for most of this year.

About 0.03 percent of Airbnb bookings lead to property damage and 0.06 percent lead to security incidents, Lehane said.

The shooting on Friday night in Toronto happened during a party in an apartment rented through Airbnb.

Deaths have been identified as Tyronne Noseworthy, 19, Jalen Colley, 21, and Joshua Gibson-Skeir, 20. The police have yet to explain why so far only two of the three deaths have been classified as murder.

Investigators said two guns were found on site and that the gunmen were among the dead.

The Toronto shooting is just the last incident to emphasize Airbnb party fears.

At the end of last year, Airbnb announced a ban on so-called ‘party houses’ after five people were killed at a Halloween party at a rental property in Orinda, California, on the site. The ban prohibited “open-inviting” parties where organizers open the house to anyone who wants to participate, for example by advertising on social media.

The new measure will have some leniency for young people with a positive track record on Airbnb, Lehane said. Those under 25 who have at least three positive reviews can book entire houses locally.

He said there would be a certain radius from a person’s home address where they would not be allowed to book a full home, but said the company would keep that number secret to make it harder to circumvent the measure.

The company will monitor the effectiveness of the initiative in real time and decide if it will be rolled out globally, he said.

“We are not saying this will be a solution or a panacea,” Lehane said. “The issue of gun violence goes far beyond this specific action that we identify and take. But we think it is a step in the right direction and a step that will reduce the number of instances there is. “

The company is also introducing a “24/7 telephone hotline for neighborhood support” to connect residents with “quick response agents” who will handle concerns.

The line is already active in the United States, but Lehane said that Canada will be the second country where it will be established.

Airbnb also announced on Wednesday that it will donate $ 300,000 to Canadian doctors for protection against weapons over the course of three years.

