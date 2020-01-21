Airbag misery forces Honda, Toyota to recall 6M vehicles

by Tom Krisher, The Associated Press

Posted January 21, 2020 3:29 PM PST

DETROIT – Two different airbag glitches have forced Toyota and Honda to recall more than 6 million vehicles around the world, and both problems pose different hazards to motorists.

The recall from Toyota affects around 3.4 million vehicles worldwide and is done because the airbags may not be inflated in the event of a crash. The cars have airbag control computers from ZF-TRW that are vulnerable to electrical interference and may not indicate that the bags are inflated.

The problem can affect as many as 12.3 million vehicles in the US made by six companies. It is possible that as many as eight people were killed when airbags were not inflated. American safety regulators are investigating this.

The Honda recall includes around 2.7 million vehicles in the US and Canada with Takata airbag pumps. But they are a different version than the ones that get 25 deaths worldwide. It is nevertheless possible that the airbags can blow apart a metal canister and hurl grenade shards to drivers and passengers.

Both recall actions were announced on Tuesday.

