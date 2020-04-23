Air travel recovery may take 4 or 5 years as airlines look to share first round of government aid – News – The Intelligencer

The country’s largest airlines have tentatively agreed terms for $ 25 billion in government aid to pay workers and avoid huge layoffs in an industry plagued by the coronavirus pandemic.

The assistance will include a mix of cash and loans, with the government getting warrants that can be converted into small ownership stakes in the front airlines.

Ten airlines – including Delta, American, United and Southwest – fell in line to oppose some of the Treasury Department’s claims. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday that the department would work to finalize the deals and hand over the money as quickly as possible. He said talks were continuing with other carriers.

The airlines went into 2020 riding a hot decade-long streak in which they earned thousands of billions of dollars together due to strong travel demand. They bought new airplanes, enriched shareholders, and hired thousands of other workers.

That streak came to an end in just a few weeks, as governments restricted travel to slow the spread of the new choruses, and people feared contracting the illness by plane. Air travel to a stop almost finished. Airlines charge thousands of flights, and those who stay there often have only a few passengers.

With payroll grants, airlines and their workers received special treatment in a $ 2.2 incentive measure last month designed to help businesses and workers navigate the pandemic, which hit every sector of the economy.

Even with the federal aid, airlines are likely to recover slowly and less as the pandemic recedes.

“I don’t think air travel will go back to where it was here this year, maybe it will come back next year,” said South Western CEO Gary Kelly. “If this is a real recession and an economic downturn, it could take four to five years.”

President Donald Trump said – while perhaps recalling criticism that the government was banning a previously profitable industry – that the deals will support airline workers and protect taxpayers.

“Our airlines are in good shape now, and they will get over a very tough period that they did not cause,” Trump said.

Payroll assistance is roughly based on each airline’s pay and benefits expenditure from April to September 2019.

Mnuchin has released a list of the airlines that have agreed to participate so far. They include Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue, United, SkyWest and Southwest.

American Airlines said the Treasury approved $ 5.8 billion for the airline – a $ 4.1 billion grant and a $ 1.7 billion low interest loan. CEO Doug Parker called it “great news” and “we now believe we have the financial resources necessary to help us withstand this crisis.”

Delta Air Lines said it had reached an agreement with the Exchequer for $ 5.4 billion – a $ 3.8 billion grant and a $ 1.6 billion loan. CEO Ed Bastian said the aid, in addition to cutting 80% of its schedule and having 35,000 employees on voluntary leave, will allow Delta to operate a minimum schedule for people who have to travel.

Analysts expected United Airlines to be eligible for more than $ 5 billion. United said it hoped to take final action with the Exchequer “in the next few days,” but gave no figures.

Southwest Airlines said it expects to receive $ 3.2 billion, including more than $ 2.3 billion in cash and the balance in unsecured lending.

The airlines had hoped to begin receiving federal aid – entirely in non-repayable cash – from the government by April 6, the deadline set by Congress. Instead, they found themselves locked up in several days of tense negotiations with the Treasury Department, which argued that only 70% of aid should be in cash, and the rest in loans almost to airlines to repay.

In addition, the Treasury claimed that in order to compensate taxpayers, the largest airlines carry warrants equal to 10% of loan amounts. They can be exercised at each airline’s closing stock price on April 9th. The airlines did not want to give up equity, but they had little leverage in the negotiations with the Exchequer – they desperately needed the help.

Delta said the government receives warrants for about 1% of its stock, while Southwest put Treasury warrants at less than 1% of its shares. Others did not give any details.

Last month’s economic relief package includes a separate $ 25 billion program to provide loans to airlines. Analysts expect fewer airlines to participate because they can tap private credit markets. But American said it plans to seek a $ 4.75 billion government loan, and Alaska Airlines has indicated it will also apply under the separate program.

Contributing to: Chris Woodyard, USA TODAY