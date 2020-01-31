Air sports make Christian Atsu claim after Celtic link

SKY SPORTS report that Christian Atsu wants to stay and fight for his place in Newcastle instead of borrowing it in January.

The winger has become a late target for Celtic according to Sky Sports, as the club tries to address injury problems in the wide positions.

But it looks like it won’t be Christian Atsu or anyone else right now ticking the clock until midnight.

Winger Christian Atsu has chosen to stay at Newcastle and fight for his place in the team.

Celtic had approached the Premier League club to loan Atsu.

Celtic has only brought two players into this window, both 21, both with high potential, but at the moment we have no signings that can enter the club and hit the ground.

The Celtic team has made a winning start to their 2020 with four wins on the jump and if they can sustain that run, people will soon forget this window.

We had the opportunity to drive home to our advantage, but for whatever reason, chose not to strive.